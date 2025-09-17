The ICC has not issued any formal announcement. However, the development comes after the PCB strongly objected to Pycroft’s handling of recent matters and even cancelled Pakistan’s scheduled pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Dubai: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly persuaded the International Cricket Council (ICC) to alter the match officials for their upcoming Asia Cup fixture against the UAE . According to sources, West Indies great Richie Richardson is expected to step in as match referee in place of Andy Pycroft.

A former West Indies captain, Richardson has long served as an ICC match referee and is respected for his balanced approach. His involvement is being seen as a step to restore confidence and ensure the fixture runs smoothly.

Sources said Richardson will officiate the Pakistan–UAE game, with Pycroft stepping aside for that encounter. It is not yet clear whether this change applies only to this match or the rest of the tournament.

The controversy stems from the “no-handshake” incident between Pycroft and Pakistan players during their high-profile clash with India, which triggered heated debate across social media. Although the ICC initially dismissed the PCB’s call for Pycroft’s removal , the latest move appears to be a compromise to ease tensions.

Pakistan, needing a win to keep their Asia Cup hopes alive, will now look to move past the off-field row. Yet, the shadow of the Pycroft episode may continue to loom over the tournament.

The PCB argued that the earlier incident undermined the team’s morale and created unnecessary distractions. While the ICC stood by Pycroft, officials are said to have agreed to the switch in order to “maintain harmony and avoid further controversy.” Reports also suggest the PCB warned it could withdraw from the UAE match if Pycroft remained in charge.

