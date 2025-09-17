GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Asia Cup 2025 — Pakistan vs UAE: Richie Richardson likely to replace Andy Pycroft after handshake row

PCB protests force ICC rethink after controversial India clash

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz (L) and teammate Pakistan's Hasan Ali attend a practice session at ICC Academy in Dubai on September 16, 2025, ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 T20 match against the UAE.
Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz (L) and teammate Pakistan's Hasan Ali attend a practice session at ICC Academy in Dubai on September 16, 2025, ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 T20 match against the UAE.
AFP

Dubai: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly persuaded the International Cricket Council (ICC) to alter the match officials for their upcoming Asia Cup fixture against the UAE. According to sources, West Indies great Richie Richardson is expected to step in as match referee in place of Andy Pycroft.

No official confirmation yet

The ICC has not issued any formal announcement. However, the development comes after the PCB strongly objected to Pycroft’s handling of recent matters and even cancelled Pakistan’s scheduled pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Fallout from handshake row

The controversy stems from the “no-handshake” incident between Pycroft and Pakistan players during their high-profile clash with India, which triggered heated debate across social media. Although the ICC initially dismissed the PCB’s call for Pycroft’s removal, the latest move appears to be a compromise to ease tensions.

Richardson likely to oversee match

Sources said Richardson will officiate the Pakistan–UAE game, with Pycroft stepping aside for that encounter. It is not yet clear whether this change applies only to this match or the rest of the tournament.

A former West Indies captain, Richardson has long served as an ICC match referee and is respected for his balanced approach. His involvement is being seen as a step to restore confidence and ensure the fixture runs smoothly.

PCB raised fairness concerns

The PCB argued that the earlier incident undermined the team’s morale and created unnecessary distractions. While the ICC stood by Pycroft, officials are said to have agreed to the switch in order to “maintain harmony and avoid further controversy.” Reports also suggest the PCB warned it could withdraw from the UAE match if Pycroft remained in charge.

Focus back on cricket

Pakistan, needing a win to keep their Asia Cup hopes alive, will now look to move past the off-field row. Yet, the shadow of the Pycroft episode may continue to loom over the tournament.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEPakistanDubaiAsia Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan's Haris Rauf (L) bowls during a practice session at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy in Dubai on September 16, 2025, ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match against the UAE.

PCB will decide on participation in Asia Cup today

1m read
Pakistan team waits for the third umpire’s decision in their DP World Asia Cup match at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan cancel press conference ahead of UAE match

2m read
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (C) tosses the coin at the start of the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 14, 2025.

PCB suspends top official over Asia Cup handshake row

1m read
Asia Cup: Pakistan threaten to boycott next match if ICC fails to act against match referee in handshake snub saga

ICC rejects PCB's plea to remove match referee Pycroft

1m read