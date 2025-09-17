'PCB will decide on the participation in Asia Cup on Wednesday'

Pakistan is set to play a must-win match against the UAE on Wednesday evening
Dubai: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will make a final decision on their participation in the Asia Cup on Wednesday, a PCB spokesperson confirmed late Tuesday night.
"Consultations are ongoing, and the PCB will announce its decision on Wednesday. The matter will be decided in line with national interest," the spokesperson said.
Pakistan is set to play a must-win match against the UAE on Wednesday evening.
On Tuesday, the team cancelled their scheduled press conference in the wake of the ongoing fallout from the handshake controversy following their loss to India. However, Pakistan's training session at the Dubai Stadium proceeded as planned.
Meanwhile, the PCB has called for action against match referee Andy Pycroft, blaming him for his handling of Sunday’s match against India. The Board requested his removal from the ongoing Asia Cup, but the International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly rejected the appeal.
The controversy erupted after Indian players allegedly refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts at the toss and again after the match, which India won by seven wickets. In protest, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha skipped the post-match presentation, though coach Mike Hesson did attend the press conference.
If Pakistan go ahead with the match against the UAE and emerge victorious, they will face India again in the Super Four stage on September 21 in Dubai.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox