Viral post misquoted Ponting after India-Pakistan handshake controversy
Dubai: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has dismissed a viral social media post that falsely attributed comments to him in the wake of the Asia Cup handshake controversy between India and Pakistan.
The incident unfolded after India’s emphatic seven-wicket win over Pakistan in Dubai. Traditionally, players shake hands after the toss and at the end of the match. However, the Indian team walked off without the customary gesture, prompting Pakistan to boycott the post-match presentation.
The move divided fans and sparked debate among former cricketers. Amid the uproar, Ponting’s picture began circulating online with a fabricated quote labelling India a “perpetual sore loser.”
A version of the post also claimed to cite Sky Sports, reading: “This match will be remembered forever with India as the big loser. The way the Pakistani team wanted to shake hands at the end immortalised them as champions of the gentleman’s game, with India as the perpetual sore loser.”
The post quickly gained traction, misleading many into believing Ponting had criticised India.
Ponting broke his silence early Tuesday, writing on X: “I am aware of certain comments being attributed to me on social media. Please know that I categorically did not make those statements and indeed have made no public comment about the Asia Cup at all.”
