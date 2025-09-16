The incident unfolded after India’s emphatic seven-wicket win over Pakistan in Dubai. Traditionally, players shake hands after the toss and at the end of the match. However, the Indian team walked off without the customary gesture, prompting Pakistan to boycott the post-match presentation.

Dubai: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has dismissed a viral social media post that falsely attributed comments to him in the wake of the Asia Cup handshake controversy between India and Pakistan.

A version of the post also claimed to cite Sky Sports, reading: “This match will be remembered forever with India as the big loser. The way the Pakistani team wanted to shake hands at the end immortalised them as champions of the gentleman’s game, with India as the perpetual sore loser.”

Ponting broke his silence early Tuesday, writing on X: “I am aware of certain comments being attributed to me on social media. Please know that I categorically did not make those statements and indeed have made no public comment about the Asia Cup at all.”

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.