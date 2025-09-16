Apollo Tyres takes over as Team India’s new lead sponsor

This deal marks Apollo Tyres’ maiden foray into Indian cricket — a move the company described as strategic, given the sport’s immense popularity among fans nationwide. In a statement, the BCCI said the partnership, finalised through a competitive bidding process, represents a ‘substantial increase in sponsorship value,’ underscoring the commercial strength of Indian cricket.

The agreement, covering two and a half years, will see the Apollo Tyres logo displayed on the jerseys of the Indian men’s and women’s national teams across all formats. The sponsorship succeeds Dream11, which previously held the position.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ) on Tuesday announced Apollo Tyres as the new lead sponsor of Team India, sealing a landmark partnership that will run until March 2028.

Vice-President Rajeev Shukla described the partnership as a “momentous occasion,” adding: “It brings together two of India’s strongest legacies — the spirit of Indian cricket and Apollo Tyres’ pioneering journey. The competitive bidding reflects the market’s confidence in the BCCI and Team India.”

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia welcomed the deal, calling it recognition of Indian cricket’s global stature. “The arrival of Apollo Tyres as our new sponsor is a testament to the consistent performance of our teams. This is more than a commercial agreement; it’s a partnership between two institutions trusted by millions,” he said.

Neeraj Kanwar, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Apollo Tyres Ltd, said the sponsorship reflects the company’s commitment to both national pride and global visibility. “Cricket’s unmatched popularity in India and worldwide makes it an honour for us to be Team India’s lead sponsor. This partnership is about strengthening consumer trust, supporting Indian sport at the highest level, and creating unforgettable moments for fans,” he said.

