Not in the race for BCCI president post, Sachin Tendulkar clarifies

BCCI scheduled to conduct its elections during the Annual General Meeting on September 28
Dubai: Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday put an end to speculation suggesting he was in the running for the next President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). His management firm issued an official statement confirming that no such move is being considered.
The 52-year-old’s team clarified the matter following reports linking Tendulkar as a potential successor to current BCCI President Roger Binny, whose term concluded upon reaching the board’s age limit of 70 in July.
“It has come to our attention that certain reports and rumours have been circulating regarding Mr. Sachin Tendulkar being considered, or nominated, for the position of President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI),” read the statement.
“We wish to categorically state that no such development has taken place. We urge all concerned to refrain from giving credence to unfounded speculations,” it added.
The BCCI, the wealthiest cricket board in the world, is scheduled to conduct its elections during the Annual General Meeting on September 28. Apart from electing a new president, the AGM will also see the appointment of the Board’s ombudsman, ethics officer, and representative to the ICC.
Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers in history, remains a towering figure in the sport even after his retirement. His legacy continues to inspire generations of players across the globe — not just in India but in every major cricketing nation.
