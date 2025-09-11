GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Not in the race for BCCI president post, Sachin Tendulkar clarifies

BCCI scheduled to conduct its elections during the Annual General Meeting on September 28

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday put an end to speculation suggesting he was in the running for the next President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). His management firm issued an official statement confirming that no such move is being considered.

The 52-year-old’s team clarified the matter following reports linking Tendulkar as a potential successor to current BCCI President Roger Binny, whose term concluded upon reaching the board’s age limit of 70 in July.

“It has come to our attention that certain reports and rumours have been circulating regarding Mr. Sachin Tendulkar being considered, or nominated, for the position of President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI),” read the statement.

“We wish to categorically state that no such development has taken place. We urge all concerned to refrain from giving credence to unfounded speculations,” it added.

The BCCI, the wealthiest cricket board in the world, is scheduled to conduct its elections during the Annual General Meeting on September 28. Apart from electing a new president, the AGM will also see the appointment of the Board’s ombudsman, ethics officer, and representative to the ICC.

Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers in history, remains a towering figure in the sport even after his retirement. His legacy continues to inspire generations of players across the globe — not just in India but in every major cricketing nation.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

X@BCCI

Sahara, Byju’s, Dream11: Why Team India sponsors fail

2m read
BCCI invites bids for Team India's sponsorship

BCCI invites bids for Team India's sponsorship

1m read
The partnership between Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli, on and off the field, seems to be continuing even after four decades since the record-breaking effort in Harris Shield school match.

How Tendulkar continues to stand by ailing Kambli

2m read
Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, getting engaged to Mumbai-based entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok on Wednesday.

Who is Saaniya Chandhok? Meet Arjun Tendulkar’s fiancee

3m read