Why Anurag Kashyap rejected to direct Virat Kohli's biopic

Dubai: Virat Kohli’s biopic has the potential to spark massive interest among fans worldwide. The 36-year-old cricket icon enjoys a huge following not only in India but across the globe and is celebrated for his discipline both on and off the field.
So, it came as a surprise when renowned Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap revealed that he wouldn’t be taking on the project of directing Kohli’s biopic. Kashyap expressed his uncertainty about making a film on the cricket star, explaining that while Kohli is already a hero to many, a compelling biopic demands layers of complexity, struggle, and emotional depth beyond mere admiration.
“I’m not sure if I’d want to make it because he’s already a hero to many kids. If I choose to do a biopic, I’d want it to be about a difficult life story,” Kashyap told Filmygyan while promoting his film Nishaanchi.
Despite his reservations, Kashyap praised Kohli as an authentic, emotional, and incredible individual, noting that he knows him personally. His hesitation stems from whether Kohli’s journey holds enough cinematic complexity.
“He’s a very beautiful person. I know him personally—he’s authentic, very emotional, and truly remarkable,” Kashyap added.
Kohli’s life is undeniably filled with inspiring and emotional moments. At just 18, he faced the heartbreak of losing his father during a Ranji Trophy match but chose to continue batting. Later, he had told a senior journalist, “I promised my brother I would play for India. Cricket became my first priority.”
Beyond the field, Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma co-founded SeVVA, a non-profit organization that supports sports scholarships and animal welfare. His foundation has also extended help to senior citizens and donated over Rs35 million during the Covid-19 relief efforts.
Kohli once joked to footballer Sunil Chhetri that he would cast himself in his own biopic. His story includes tragedy, determination, and triumph — all elements of a great cinematic narrative. Yet, Kashyap feels that turning it into a film requires more than just admiration.
At present, Kashyap is focused on Nishaanchi, an intense drama set in early-2000s Uttar Pradesh. The film features Aaishvary Thackeray in his acting debut as twin brothers with contrasting ideologies. Inspired by Gangs of Wasseypur, it delves into themes of crime, choices, and consequences.
Meanwhile, Kohli is currently in London with his family, training for the upcoming ODI series against Australia.
Both him and Indian ODI captain Rohit Sharma recently cleared the Bronco Test that puts them in good stead for the important series.
