GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

Indian ODI skipper Rohit Sharma all set for Australia tour. Where's Virat Kohli?

38-year-old aces Bronco Test but Kohli's absence from mandatory tests raises questions

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Rohit Sharma makes an appearance during day three’s play at The Oval
Rohit Sharma makes an appearance during day three’s play at The Oval

Dubai: Indian ODI captain Rohit Sharma is all set to lead the India A team in the upcoming ODI series against Australia A, scheduled later this year. Rohit cleared the mandatory pre-season fitness test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Sunday, marking his return to competitive cricket ahead of a packed international calendar.

However, questions remain over the absence of Virat Kohli, who is currently training in London. While Kohli did not attend the Bengaluru fitness camp, sources close to the BCCI suggest that he is expected to undergo the fitness assessment in the coming days. If cleared, he could also be named in the India A squad alongside Rohit.

India A and Australia A are scheduled to play three one-day matches in Kanpur on September 30, October 3, and October 5. These matches are being seen as key preparation fixtures ahead of India’s full tour of Australia later in the year.

In addition to Rohit, several key players attended the fitness test in Bengaluru, including Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Siraj, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shardul Thakur.

All the players comfortably cleared the test, signaling strong pre-season form and fitness levels.

Post the assessment, Shubman Gill, who has been named vice-captain of the India A squad, along with Jasprit Bumrah and Jitesh Sharma, will now head to Dubai to join the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Meanwhile, Sundar and Jaiswal have been named among the standby players for the Asia Cup.

This marks a significant return for Rohit, who last featured for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. Earlier this year, both Rohit and Kohli announced their retirement from Test and T20 Internationals, shifting their focus entirely to the ODI format, with an eye on the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketVirat Kohliindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

India's Rohit Sharma with head coach Rahul Dravid during practice on the eve of the World Test Championship Final at The Oval.

Rohit Sharma deeply cared about the team, Dravid says

2m read
India's captain Rohit Sharma (L) and teammate Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) semi-final cricket match between Australia and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on March 4, 2025.

Kohli, Rohit disappear and reappear in ICC ODI rankings

2m read
India’s captain Rohit Sharma (left) and teammate Virat Kohli in action during the ODI World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023.

Rohit, Virat intensify training ahead of Australia tour

1m read
Skipper Rohit Sharma (right) and Virat Kohli celebrate the Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai. The duo's ODI future has been the subject of speculation over the past weeks.

Kohli, Rohit’s ODI future under spotlight amid rumours

3m read