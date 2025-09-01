Indian ODI skipper Rohit Sharma all set for Australia tour. Where's Virat Kohli?

However, questions remain over the absence of Virat Kohli, who is currently training in London. While Kohli did not attend the Bengaluru fitness camp, sources close to the BCCI suggest that he is expected to undergo the fitness assessment in the coming days. If cleared, he could also be named in the India A squad alongside Rohit.

This marks a significant return for Rohit, who last featured for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. Earlier this year, both Rohit and Kohli announced their retirement from Test and T20 Internationals, shifting their focus entirely to the ODI format, with an eye on the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Post the assessment, Shubman Gill, who has been named vice-captain of the India A squad, along with Jasprit Bumrah and Jitesh Sharma, will now head to Dubai to join the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Meanwhile, Sundar and Jaiswal have been named among the standby players for the Asia Cup.

