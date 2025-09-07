Pakistan to host first T20 tri-series with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in November

Each team will face the other twice, with the top two sides progressing to final
Dubai: Pakistan is set to host its first-ever T20 tri-series in November, featuring Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in a 13-day tournament.
“We look forward to welcoming Sri Lanka and Afghanistan for Pakistan’s maiden T20 tri-series,” said PCB chief operating officer Sumair Ahmed Syed in a statement on Sunday. “This event will serve as excellent preparation ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and promises thrilling cricket for fans across both venues.”
Each team will face the other twice, with the top two sides progressing to the final in Lahore on November 29. The series begins on November 17 in Rawalpindi, where Pakistan will take on Afghanistan. Rawalpindi will also host Afghanistan’s clash with Sri Lanka on November 19, before the tournament shifts to Lahore for the remaining five fixtures.
For Afghanistan, this series marks a historic occasion as they play T20 internationals in Pakistan for the first time. Previously, they featured in five ODIs on Pakistani soil, including a match against Australia during the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.
Schedule:
Nov. 17: Pakistan vs Afghanistan at Rawalpindi
Nov. 18: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan at Rawalpindi
Nov. 22: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka at Lahore
Nov. 23: Pakistan vs Afghanistan at Lahore
Nov. 25: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan at Lahore
Nov. 27: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka at Lahore
Nov. 29: Final at Lahore
