GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

Pakistan to host first T20 tri-series with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in November

Each team will face the other twice, with the top two sides progressing to final

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Pakistan's team reacts after taking the wicket during the T20 international cricket match between Afghanistan and Pakistan, in Sharjah on September 2, 2025.
Pakistan's team reacts after taking the wicket during the T20 international cricket match between Afghanistan and Pakistan, in Sharjah on September 2, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Pakistan is set to host its first-ever T20 tri-series in November, featuring Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in a 13-day tournament.

“We look forward to welcoming Sri Lanka and Afghanistan for Pakistan’s maiden T20 tri-series,” said PCB chief operating officer Sumair Ahmed Syed in a statement on Sunday. “This event will serve as excellent preparation ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and promises thrilling cricket for fans across both venues.”

Each team will face the other twice, with the top two sides progressing to the final in Lahore on November 29. The series begins on November 17 in Rawalpindi, where Pakistan will take on Afghanistan. Rawalpindi will also host Afghanistan’s clash with Sri Lanka on November 19, before the tournament shifts to Lahore for the remaining five fixtures.

For Afghanistan, this series marks a historic occasion as they play T20 internationals in Pakistan for the first time. Previously, they featured in five ODIs on Pakistani soil, including a match against Australia during the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Schedule:

Nov. 17: Pakistan vs Afghanistan at Rawalpindi

Nov. 18: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan at Rawalpindi

Nov. 22: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka at Lahore

Nov. 23: Pakistan vs Afghanistan at Lahore

Nov. 25: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan at Lahore

Nov. 27: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka at Lahore

Nov. 29: Final at Lahore

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE's players celebrate after taking the wicket during the T20 international cricket match against Afghanistan in Sharjah on September 1, 2025.

UAE ready to surprise big teams at the Asia Cup 2025

2m read
Afghanistan players celebrate a Pakistan wicket.

Afghanistan fight back to beat Pakistan in Sharjah

1m read
Afghanistan skipper and ace spinner Rashid Khan has become the highest wicket-taker in Twenty20 cricket.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan sets new T20I record in UAE

2m read
Emotional moment: Pakistan team supports Rashid Khan following family loss

Rashid Khan mourns brother; Pakistan team pays tribute

2m read