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India to tour Sri Lanka for two-Test series in August

The matches in Galle and Colombo will be part of the World Test Championship cycle

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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India's captain Shubman Gill
India's captain Shubman Gill
AFP

India will travel to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series in August, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announcing the schedule on Thursday.

The first Test will be played at the Galle International Stadium from August 15 to 19, while the second match will take place at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo from August 23 to 27. Both matches are set to begin at 10am IST.

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The series will be part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, giving both teams valuable points in the race for a place in the final.

India, led by Shubman Gill, are currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings. The team has won four and lost four of its nine matches so far, with a points percentage of 48.15.

Before heading to Sri Lanka, India will complete their ongoing white-ball tour of England and then play a three-match T20I series in Zimbabwe.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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