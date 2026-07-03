India to tour Sri Lanka for two-Test series in August

The matches in Galle and Colombo will be part of the World Test Championship cycle
India will travel to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series in August, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announcing the schedule on Thursday.
The first Test will be played at the Galle International Stadium from August 15 to 19, while the second match will take place at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo from August 23 to 27. Both matches are set to begin at 10am IST.
The series will be part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, giving both teams valuable points in the race for a place in the final.
India, led by Shubman Gill, are currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings. The team has won four and lost four of its nine matches so far, with a points percentage of 48.15.
Before heading to Sri Lanka, India will complete their ongoing white-ball tour of England and then play a three-match T20I series in Zimbabwe.