With Team India’s injury list reading like a who’s who of the current roster and with a mathematically possible place in the World Test Championship final and the 2027 ODI World Cup up for grabs, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has gone into panic mode.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Shubman Gill also sustained an injury to his right ring finger during a practice session ahead of the first Sri Lanka Test and only returned to practice on Sunday after a two-day rest.

"Injuries are part and parcel of any player's career. That's why monitoring system is very critical. And we don't use the term blame then we will be trying to find scapegoats," Laxman said.

He also refused to pin the blame on any individual or department for the spate of injuries, pointing out that injuries are an unavoidable part of a professional cricketer's career.

There have also been reports of differences between the CoE and the selection committee over the fitness timelines of certain players and whether players have been released before completing all the necessary return-to-play protocols.

The BCCI's concern is not simply the number of injuries but also whether the timelines communicated by the CoE have been consistent with the expectations of the selectors.

The CoE has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks as several top players have suffered injuries, with questions being raised over rehabilitation timelines, fitness assessments and communication between the sports science team and the national selection committee.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.