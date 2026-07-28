33-year-old Saransh Jain earns maiden India call-up for Sri Lanka Tests

Shubman Gill is set to lead the side and KL Rahul appointed as vice-captain
Saransh Jain has earned his maiden senior India call-up at the age of 33 after years of consistent performances in domestic cricket, with the BCCI naming him in the squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.
Shubman Gill is set to lead the side and KL Rahul appointed as vice-captain.
Before the Test series, India will play a four-day practice match in Colombo, starting August 7. The first Test will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium from August 15 to 19, followed by the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo from August 23 to 27.
Lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been included in the squad, although his availability will be subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE). B Sai Sudharsan’s participation will also depend on clearance from the COE.
Spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar will miss the first Test due to a hamstring injury, with Saransh Jain brought into the squad as his replacement. The call-up marks the 33-year-old’s first selection for India’s Test side.
Meanwhile, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returns to the squad after recovering from a tennis elbow injury sustained during the 2026 Indian Premier League in May. His comeback is expected to bolster India’s spin attack in the subcontinental conditions.
The squad also features Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar and Devdutt Padikkal.
The two-match Test series will form part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.
India currently sit fifth in the WTC standings, having recorded four wins, four defeats and one draw from nine matches.
Shubman Gill [C], KL Rahul [VC], Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant [WK], Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain