Our biggest win ever’: Shanto hails Bangladesh’s historic triumph over Australia

Defeat Aussies by 9 wickets in Darwin to record their 1st Test victory on Australian soil
Bangladesh produced one of the biggest results in their Test history on Sunday, August 16, defeating Australia by nine wickets in Darwin to record their first Test victory on Australian soil.
Led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh chased down a modest target of 57 with nine wickets in hand on the fourth day to seal only their second Test win over Australia. Their previous victory came in the 2017 Dhaka Test.
“Very happy, proud of myself and the way the boys played. We did a lot of hard work, our biggest win ever,” Shanto said after the historic victory.
Fast bowler Hasan Mahmud was named Player of the Match after taking nine wickets in the game, including a career-best 6-55 in Australia’s first innings.
Shanto credited the team’s improved pace bowling for the remarkable result, saying it reflected a major shift in Bangladesh’s approach to Test cricket.
“That is the biggest change for Bangladesh in the Test format. Earlier, five years ago, pacers didn’t want to play Tests. But we’ve been playing lots of Test cricket, and they are giving importance to the Test format. They want to play, want to perform, want to be world-class. That is the mindset they now have,” he said.
Former Bangladesh captain Akram Khan described the victory as arguably the country’s greatest achievement in Test cricket.
“This is, I think, the biggest achievement for Bangladesh cricket in Test matches,” Akram told AFP.
“It was something we dreamed of but perhaps none of us expected Bangladesh to dominate and win like this. We are extremely happy and proud.”
Akram said the victory was the result of a complete team performance rather than individual brilliance.
Former spinner and national selector Abdur Razzak said the result should strengthen Bangladesh’s case for more Test opportunities against Australia. The Darwin match was only the seventh Test between the two sides.
“If you look at this Test and our position in the World Test Championship, there is no reason why we should not get more opportunities,” Razzak said.
He credited years of investment in domestic first-class cricket and Bangladesh’s Test programme for the team’s progress.
Former Bangladesh women’s captain Rumana Ahmed also praised the team’s all-round performance.
“Hasan Mahmud was back in the team after a long time and he did very well, taking six wickets in the first innings. That was a major factor,” she said.
“Tanzid’s hundred was historic for him as well. The batters took responsibility and scoring more than 400 in the first innings was extraordinary.”
The victory was even more remarkable given Bangladesh had been bowled out for just 54 by a Cricket Australia XI in a warm-up match only days earlier.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman congratulated the players during a video call after the victory.
“We’re all eagerly waiting to welcome you home,” he said on social media.
The historic result also sparked celebrations among Bangladeshi fans.
“As a cricket fan of Bangladesh we don’t get occasions to celebrate very often. Winning against Australia in Australia seems surreal. It feels like a national festival,” Sefat Hasan Sumaiya said.
Another fan, Sahadat Ahmed Bhuiya, called it one of the defining victories in Bangladesh cricket history.
“Winning a Test in Australia within four days is a huge achievement,” he said.