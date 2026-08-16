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Bangladesh register historic Test win over Australia

Bangladesh had entered the match as overwhelming underdogs

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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Bangladesh bowler Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2nd R) celebrates with teammate Najmul Hossain Shanto (L) after dismissing Australia's batsman Pat Cummins (2nd L) on the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Australia and Bangladesh at Marrara Stadium in Darwin on August 16, 2026.
Bangladesh bowler Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2nd R) celebrates with teammate Najmul Hossain Shanto (L) after dismissing Australia's batsman Pat Cummins (2nd L) on the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Australia and Bangladesh at Marrara Stadium in Darwin on August 16, 2026.
AFP

Bangladesh made history on Sunday, securing a convincing nine-wicket victory over Australia in the first Test in Darwin to record their first-ever Test win against the Australians.

Chasing just 57 for victory, Bangladesh lost Tanzid Hasan for a duck early in the innings, but Shadman Islam (25) and Mominul Haque (30) calmly guided their side to a landmark win.

"It was excellent cricket from us. We've been here after a long time. Excellent performance from team, showed our character," said off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the star of the show.

Earlier, Hasan Miraz completed a five-wicket haul as Australia were bowled out for 284. Cameron Green provided the only significant resistance with a hard-fought century, scoring 104, but received little support as Bangladesh's bowlers continued to make crucial breakthroughs.

Bangladesh had entered the match as overwhelming underdogs. Their only warm-up game, against a Cricket Australia XI, ended in a heavy defeat, including a second-innings collapse that saw them dismissed for just 54.

However, they produced a remarkable turnaround in Darwin, outplaying Australia in every department. Their batting, bowling and fielding were consistently superior to those of their more fancied opponents.

Australia, despite fielding their strongest available side, looked out of sorts from the outset. Their batting faltered on the opening day as they were bowled out for 198, before Bangladesh's gritty batting effort put further pressure on the visitors.

Led by a maiden Test century from opener Tanzid Hasan, Bangladesh posted 426 and kept Australia in the field for 138 overs in Darwin's heat and humidity.

Their bowlers then showed tremendous patience on Saturday, making regular breakthroughs to keep Australia under pressure. Resuming on 161-4 on Sunday, Australia pinned their hopes on Alex Carey and Green.

Carey survived two early scares, edging Hasan Mahmud through the vacant slip cordon for boundaries. But Mehidy finally broke the partnership when he produced a superb delivery that pitched in line and turned sharply to take Carey's outside edge, with Litton Das completing the catch.

Mehidy struck again soon after, bowling Beau Webster for five to leave Australia struggling at 193-6.

Australia captain Pat Cummins then fell to Mehidy, pushing forward and getting an inside edge that popped up to short leg, where Shadman Islam took a sharp catch. Australia were 207-7, still 21 runs behind Bangladesh's first-innings total.

Green and Mitchell Starc steadied the innings and ensured Bangladesh would have to bat again. Starc was dismissed for 18, caught behind, but Green continued to frustrate the Bangladesh attack and brought up his century shortly after lunch.

His resistance finally ended when a Hasan Mahmud delivery kept low, struck the toe end of Green's bat and cannoned into the stumps.

Mehidy then completed Australia's innings by trapping Nathan Lyon leg before wicket, finishing with five wickets and putting Bangladesh within touching distance of a historic victory.

Bangladesh completed the job with ease to seal a nine-wicket win and create a landmark moment in their Test history.

With inputs from AFP

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