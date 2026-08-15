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Josh Hazlewood joins Australia’s 300-Test wicket club

Milestone in Darwin as Hazlewood becomes ninth Aussie with 300 Test wickets

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood holds the ball aloft after taking six Bangladesh wickets on the third day of the first Test at Marrara Stadium in Darwin on August 15, 2026.
Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood holds the ball aloft after taking six Bangladesh wickets on the third day of the first Test at Marrara Stadium in Darwin on August 15, 2026.
AFP

Josh Hazlewood became the ninth Australian bowler to take 300 Test wickets on Saturday, reaching the milestone during the first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin.

The fast bowler completed the landmark when he dismissed Bangladesh’s Ebadot Hossain, finishing the innings with six wickets. It was also Hazlewood’s 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Hazlewood now joins Australia teammates Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the 300-wicket club. Australia are the first team in Test history to field four bowlers together after all of them had reached 300 wickets.

The 34-year-old has also maintained an impressive record with the ball. According to ESPNcricinfo, his career bowling average of 24.02 is the fourth-best among Australia’s nine bowlers to have taken at least 300 Test wickets. Only Glenn McGrath, Pat Cummins and Dennis Lillee have better figures.

Hazlewood played a key role on the third day in Darwin, taking all four Bangladesh wickets to fall after lunch. He ended Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s stubborn 65-run innings before dismissing Ebadot for seven to reach 300 wickets.

Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 426, giving them a 228-run first-innings lead over Australia.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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