Josh Hazlewood joins Australia’s 300-Test wicket club

Milestone in Darwin as Hazlewood becomes ninth Aussie with 300 Test wickets
Josh Hazlewood became the ninth Australian bowler to take 300 Test wickets on Saturday, reaching the milestone during the first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin.
The fast bowler completed the landmark when he dismissed Bangladesh’s Ebadot Hossain, finishing the innings with six wickets. It was also Hazlewood’s 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.
Hazlewood now joins Australia teammates Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the 300-wicket club. Australia are the first team in Test history to field four bowlers together after all of them had reached 300 wickets.
The 34-year-old has also maintained an impressive record with the ball. According to ESPNcricinfo, his career bowling average of 24.02 is the fourth-best among Australia’s nine bowlers to have taken at least 300 Test wickets. Only Glenn McGrath, Pat Cummins and Dennis Lillee have better figures.
Hazlewood played a key role on the third day in Darwin, taking all four Bangladesh wickets to fall after lunch. He ended Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s stubborn 65-run innings before dismissing Ebadot for seven to reach 300 wickets.
Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 426, giving them a 228-run first-innings lead over Australia.