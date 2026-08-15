Josh Hazlewood joins Australia’s 300-Test wicket club

Hazlewood now joins Australia teammates Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the 300-wicket club. Australia are the first team in Test history to field four bowlers together after all of them had reached 300 wickets.

The fast bowler completed the landmark when he dismissed Bangladesh’s Ebadot Hossain, finishing the innings with six wickets. It was also Hazlewood’s 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Josh Hazlewood became the ninth Australian bowler to take 300 Test wickets on Saturday, reaching the milestone during the first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin.

Hazlewood played a key role on the third day in Darwin, taking all four Bangladesh wickets to fall after lunch. He ended Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s stubborn 65-run innings before dismissing Ebadot for seven to reach 300 wickets.

The 34-year-old has also maintained an impressive record with the ball. According to ESPNcricinfo, his career bowling average of 24.02 is the fourth-best among Australia’s nine bowlers to have taken at least 300 Test wickets. Only Glenn McGrath, Pat Cummins and Dennis Lillee have better figures.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.