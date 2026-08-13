Fan hilariously tells Steve Smith to ‘stop being a princess’ during Bangladesh Test

Smith’s fifty sees him draw level with Steve Waugh for most Test scores of 50 or more
A fan attending the first Test between Australia and Bangladesh delivered a hilarious response to Steve Smith after the Australian batter briefly halted play due to an issue with the sight screen in Darwin on Thursday.
On the opening day of the Test, Smith was once again tasked with rescuing Australia after Bangladesh’s bowlers made early inroads. However, during his innings, the veteran batter stopped play because of a problem with the sight screen – much to the frustration of one fan in the stands.
As the delay continued, the supporter humorously urged Smith to get on with the game.
“Just hit the damn thing, Smudge. Stop being a princess. You are not bigger than the game, Steve, deal with it,” the fan was heard saying in a video posted by Fox Cricket on social media.
On the field, Bangladesh’s pace attack dominated the opening session, leaving Australia struggling at 74/4 at lunch. Hasan Mahmud produced an impressive spell, dismissing openers Travis Head for 22 and Jake Weatherald for 23 after the pair had put on 45 runs for the first wicket.
Australia continued to lose wickets in the second session, but Smith stood firm and brought up his 45th Test half-century. At tea, he remained unbeaten on 67, with Nathan Lyon yet to score, as Australia slipped to 183/8.
Smith’s latest fifty also saw him draw level with Australia great Steve Waugh for the most Test scores of 50 or more. Smith now has 82 such scores, comprising 37 centuries and 45 fifties.
Only Ricky Ponting has more for Australia, with 103 scores of 50 or more, including 41 centuries and 62 fifties.
Hasan Mahmud was the pick of Bangladesh’s bowlers with figures of 4/49, while Taskin Ahmed claimed 2/46 as the visitors kept Australia under constant pressure.
With inputs from ANI