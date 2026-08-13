GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 40°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Fan hilariously tells Steve Smith to ‘stop being a princess’ during Bangladesh Test

Smith’s fifty sees him draw level with Steve Waugh for most Test scores of 50 or more

Last updated:
Jai Rai
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Australian batsman Steve Smith sits during a drinks break on the first day of the first cricket Test match between Australia and Bangladesh at Marrara Stadium in Darwin on August 13, 2026.
Australian batsman Steve Smith sits during a drinks break on the first day of the first cricket Test match between Australia and Bangladesh at Marrara Stadium in Darwin on August 13, 2026.
AFP

A fan attending the first Test between Australia and Bangladesh delivered a hilarious response to Steve Smith after the Australian batter briefly halted play due to an issue with the sight screen in Darwin on Thursday.

On the opening day of the Test, Smith was once again tasked with rescuing Australia after Bangladesh’s bowlers made early inroads. However, during his innings, the veteran batter stopped play because of a problem with the sight screen – much to the frustration of one fan in the stands.

As the delay continued, the supporter humorously urged Smith to get on with the game.

“Just hit the damn thing, Smudge. Stop being a princess. You are not bigger than the game, Steve, deal with it,” the fan was heard saying in a video posted by Fox Cricket on social media.

On the field, Bangladesh’s pace attack dominated the opening session, leaving Australia struggling at 74/4 at lunch. Hasan Mahmud produced an impressive spell, dismissing openers Travis Head for 22 and Jake Weatherald for 23 after the pair had put on 45 runs for the first wicket.

Australia continued to lose wickets in the second session, but Smith stood firm and brought up his 45th Test half-century. At tea, he remained unbeaten on 67, with Nathan Lyon yet to score, as Australia slipped to 183/8.

Smith’s latest fifty also saw him draw level with Australia great Steve Waugh for the most Test scores of 50 or more. Smith now has 82 such scores, comprising 37 centuries and 45 fifties.

Only Ricky Ponting has more for Australia, with 103 scores of 50 or more, including 41 centuries and 62 fifties.

Hasan Mahmud was the pick of Bangladesh’s bowlers with figures of 4/49, while Taskin Ahmed claimed 2/46 as the visitors kept Australia under constant pressure.

With inputs from ANI

Related Topics:
cricketAustralia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Malayalam actor Mohanlal during an interview with Gulf News in Dubai.

Mohanlal denied Australia visa, Sydney show postponed

2m read
Starc on verge of surpassing Dev, Steyn during Bangladesh Tests

Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc eyes Kapil Dev milestone

2m read
Pakistan appoints South African Mike Smith as batting coach ahead of their upcoming Test tour of England. Photo credit: SA Cricket/X

Pakistan appoint Mike Smith as new batting coach

2m read
Audit giant pauses new bids as investigations deepen, with job cuts and financial pressure looming

KPMG faces fresh blow amid confidential data scandal

4m read