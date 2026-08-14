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Tanzid Hasan makes history with Bangladesh’s first Test century in Australia

The opener’s 101 helped Bangladesh take a 153-run lead over Australia in Darwin

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Bangladesh batsman Tanzid Hasan (L) celebrates scoring his century as Australian captain Pat Cummins (R) looks on on the second day of the first Test match at Marrara Stadium in Darwin on August 14, 2026.
Bangladesh batsman Tanzid Hasan (L) celebrates scoring his century as Australian captain Pat Cummins (R) looks on on the second day of the first Test match at Marrara Stadium in Darwin on August 14, 2026.
AFP

Tanzid Hasan Tamim became the first Bangladesh batter to score a Test century in Australia as the visitors seized control of the opening Test in Darwin on Friday.

Bangladesh reached 351-6 at stumps on the second day, taking a 153-run lead after Australia were dismissed for 198 on the opening day.

Tanzid played the leading role, making 101 from 197 balls with eight fours and a six. The 25-year-old left-hander reached his maiden Test century from 188 deliveries, helping Bangladesh make the most of good batting conditions.

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His century was also Bangladesh’s first Test hundred away from home since Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s 137 against South Africa in Durban in 2022.

Tanzid’s innings was only the second Test century by a Bangladesh batter against Australia. Shahriar Nafees had previously scored 138 against the Australians at Fatullah in 2006.

Shanto adds to Australia’s problems

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto also played an important role, scoring an attacking 84 to keep the pressure on the hosts.

Tanzid was eventually dismissed after his impressive knock, but Bangladesh remained firmly in command with four wickets still in hand at the close.

Australia, who struggled with the ball after being bowled out for 198 on Thursday, now face a significant challenge to stay in the contest.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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