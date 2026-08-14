Tanzid played the leading role, making 101 from 197 balls with eight fours and a six. The 25-year-old left-hander reached his maiden Test century from 188 deliveries, helping Bangladesh make the most of good batting conditions.

Bangladesh reached 351-6 at stumps on the second day, taking a 153-run lead after Australia were dismissed for 198 on the opening day.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim became the first Bangladesh batter to score a Test century in Australia as the visitors seized control of the opening Test in Darwin on Friday.

His century was also Bangladesh’s first Test hundred away from home since Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s 137 against South Africa in Durban in 2022.

Australia, who struggled with the ball after being bowled out for 198 on Thursday, now face a significant challenge to stay in the contest.

Tanzid was eventually dismissed after his impressive knock, but Bangladesh remained firmly in command with four wickets still in hand at the close.

Tanzid’s innings was only the second Test century by a Bangladesh batter against Australia. Shahriar Nafees had previously scored 138 against the Australians at Fatullah in 2006.

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