GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Shreyas Iyer added to India’s T20I squad for New Zealand series

Washington Sundar ruled out with side strain; Ravi Bishnoi drafted in

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
AFP

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting on January 21. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development on Friday.

Sundar suffered discomfort in his lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on January 11. He later underwent scans and was assessed by a specialist. The all-rounder has been diagnosed with a side strain and has been advised to take rest for a few days. After the initial recovery period, he will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for further treatment and monitoring.

The BCCI Selection Committee has named leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi as Sundar’s replacement for the T20I series.

In another update, the selectors have added Shreyas Iyer to the T20I squad for the first three matches. He replaces Tilak Varma, who is currently recovering from an abdominal issue.

Varma recently underwent surgery in Rajkot and was discharged from hospital on Thursday morning. He is set to return to Hyderabad and is said to be stable and recovering well.

India’s updated squad will assemble ahead of the opening T20I as preparations continue for the series.

India's updated T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Axar Patel (vice captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Utkarsh Srivastava leads US Under-19 squad in the World Cup

Entire USA U-19 World Cup squad has Indian origins

2m read
Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel replaces injured Pant in India ODI squad

2m read
The comments come after trade talks fell apart last year, with Washington doubling tariffs on Indian goods in August to 50%.

Missed call, missed deal: India–US trade pact delayed

2m read
Shreyas Iyer

India hand vice-captaincy to Shreyas Iyer for NZ ODIs

2m read