Shubman Gill named captain, Shreyas Iyer deputy in India’s ODI squad for New Zealand series

Hardik Pandya rested, Yashasvi Jaiswal included, two keepers picked

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
ANI

Dubai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, naming Shubman Gill as captain.

Shreyas Iyer has been appointed vice-captain, though his inclusion will depend on fitness clearance from the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (COE). Iyer is making a return after injury and will be closely monitored ahead of the series.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been left out as he has not yet been cleared to bowl a full 10-over spell. With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled next month, the BCCI has decided to manage his workload, according to an official media advisory.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who impressed at No. 4 during the South Africa ODI series last year and scored his maiden ODI century, has not found a place in the squad this time.

Senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be back in action for the side. Both have been in strong form in the format and will be key to India’s batting plans. Yashasvi Jaiswal has also been included, strengthening the top order.

India have picked two wicketkeepers in KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. The spin department features Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav, while the pace attack includes Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana. Seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy also makes the cut.

The ODI series begins in Vadodara on January 11, followed by matches in Rajkot on January 14 and Indore on January 18. The tour will then move into a five-match T20I series.

India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
