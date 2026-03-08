Amelia Kerr breaks 44-year record with 7-wicket haul against Zimbabwe

Kerr’s fine spell helps team register a eight-wicket win and 2-0 unassailable lead
Dubai: New Zealand women’s team captain Amelia Kerr has broken a 44-year-old record with a fine seven-wicket haul during the second One-Day International against Zimbabwe Women in Dunedin on Sunday.
Kerr’s fine spell helped the team register a comfortable eight-wicket win and clinch an unassailable 2-0 lead.
Kerr delivered an outstanding performance, taking 7 wickets for 34 runs to bowl out Zimbabwe for just 102 at University Oval, surpassing a 44-year-old record held by Jackie Lord’s 6/10 against India in the 1982 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup to set a new record for the best ODI bowling figures by a New Zealand woman.
Kerr’s seven-wicket haul marked only the seventh time a bowler has taken seven wickets in a Women’s ODI, placing her in an elite group alongside Pakistan’s Sajjida Shah, England’s Jo Chamberlain, West Indies’ Anisa Mohammed, and Australia’s Alana King, Ellyse Perry, and current coach Shelley Nitschke.
In the second ODI, Molly Penfold (3/17) struck early, taking Zimbabwe’s first three wickets to reduce them to 48/3, and Kerr’s introduction to the attack further unsettled the visitors as New Zealand’s captain made significant breakthroughs.
Kerr bowled Chiedza Dhururu to trigger the collapse and went on to dismiss Modester Mupachikwa, Christabel Chatonzwa, Adel Zimunu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Audrey Mazvishaya, and Tendai Makusha in quick succession, keeping the White Ferns firmly in control.
Returning to bat during the run chase, Kerr top-scored with 45 as New Zealand secured a comfortable eight-wicket win, taking a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.
