Starc applauds as wife Alyssa Healy scores century in final ODI

Opener scores 158 as Australia post 409 against India in third ODI

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc was thrilled as he applauded his wife, Alyssa Healy, after she struck a magnificent century in her farewell One Day International against the India Women’s team during the third ODI in Hobart on Sunday.

Stationed in the commentary box, Starc’s celebration quickly made the rounds on social media. Australia had already sealed the series with a 2-0 lead heading into the match. Although it was a dead rubber, the occasion carried special significance for Australian women’s cricket.

The wicketkeeper-batter brought up her final white-ball hundred in just 79 deliveries, smashing 18 boundaries along the way. It was her eighth ODI century and her third against India. After reaching the milestone, the 35-year-old accelerated further, finishing with a commanding 158. Her knock powered Australia to a formidable 409 for seven in their allotted 50 overs.

Earlier, the Indian team gave Healy the guard of honour at the start of the match.

Over the course of her ODI career, Healy featured in 126 matches, amassing 3,777 runs, including eight centuries. Her highest individual score of 170 came against England Women in Christchurch on April 3, 2022.

