Did Mitchell Starc break Shoaib Akhtar’s fastest delivery record — or didn’t he?

Pakistan's ex-pacer holds world record for fastest delivery in international cricket

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Australia's Mitchell Starc reacts after bowling to India’s Rohit Sharma during the first one-day international cricket match between Australia and India in Perth on October 19, 2025.
Australia's Mitchell Starc reacts after bowling to India’s Rohit Sharma during the first one-day international cricket match between Australia and India in Perth on October 19, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc caused a stir during the first ODI against India on Sunday when one of his deliveries was initially clocked at a staggering 176.5 km/h.

The left-arm pacer's opening ball to former Indian captain Rohit Sharma sparked wild speculation that Starc had shattered Shoaib Akhtar’s long-standing record for the fastest delivery in international cricket — 161.3 km/h, set against England's Nick Knight during the 2003 ODI World Cup.

However, the excitement was short-lived. Officials later confirmed that the speed gun had malfunctioned, and the reading was inaccurate.

Despite the brief controversy, Australia comfortably defeated India in the rain-shortened, 26-over match. Chasing a target of 137, they reached the total in just 21.1 overs, losing only three wickets. Captain Mitchell Marsh led the charge with a solid 46 off 52 balls, including two boundaries and three sixes.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
