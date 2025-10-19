Did Mitchell Starc break Shoaib Akhtar’s fastest delivery record — or didn’t he?

Pakistan's ex-pacer holds world record for fastest delivery in international cricket
Dubai: Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc caused a stir during the first ODI against India on Sunday when one of his deliveries was initially clocked at a staggering 176.5 km/h.
The left-arm pacer's opening ball to former Indian captain Rohit Sharma sparked wild speculation that Starc had shattered Shoaib Akhtar’s long-standing record for the fastest delivery in international cricket — 161.3 km/h, set against England's Nick Knight during the 2003 ODI World Cup.
However, the excitement was short-lived. Officials later confirmed that the speed gun had malfunctioned, and the reading was inaccurate.
Despite the brief controversy, Australia comfortably defeated India in the rain-shortened, 26-over match. Chasing a target of 137, they reached the total in just 21.1 overs, losing only three wickets. Captain Mitchell Marsh led the charge with a solid 46 off 52 balls, including two boundaries and three sixes.
