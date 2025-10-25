Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli deny Australia a whitewash in ODI series as India wins by 9 wickets

Renshaw and Alex Carey added 59 runs for the fourth-wicket stand before Shreyas Iyer took a stunning catch while running from backward point. Renshaw was out lbw in the 37th over when he advanced down the wicket to the off-spin of Washington Sundar (2-44), but was hit low on the pads. Ellis played a little cameo of 16 with three boundaries before Australia got bowled out.