Daryl Mitchell hits fine century as New Zealand level ODI series

India’s KL Rahul scores a ton to help hosts reach a challenging 284
Dubai: Daryl Mitchell struck a commanding unbeaten century as New Zealand defeated India by seven wickets to level the three-match ODI series 1-1.
Mitchell was in complete control throughout his innings, scoring 131 not out off 117 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes, as New Zealand chased down a target of 285 in 47.3 overs in the second ODI at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday.
Will Young provided a solid foundation to the chase with a well-made 87 after New Zealand lost both openers early. Mitchell then combined with Glenn Phillips (32 not out) to add an unbroken 82-run partnership for the fourth wicket, steering the visitors home with ease.
Earlier, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul played a magnificent knock, remaining unbeaten on 112 off 92 balls, as India posted a competitive 284 for 7. Asked to bat first by New Zealand skipper Michael Bracewell, India’s openers negotiated a probing new-ball spell from Kyle Jamieson to reach 57 without loss at the end of the first powerplay. While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to make significant contributions, Shubman Gill kept the scoreboard ticking, bringing up a 47-ball half-century.
However, Jamieson’s dismissal of Gill triggered a collapse, with India slipping from 99 for 1 to 118 for 4 on a two-paced surface. Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja then rebuilt the innings with a cautious 73-run stand for the fifth wicket before Rahul shifted gears to accelerate. He went on to register his eighth ODI century, studded with 11 fours and a six, ensuring India crossed the 280 mark at a venue where all previous ODIs had been won by teams batting first.
New Zealand’s decision to bowl first paid early dividends as Jamieson swung the new ball effectively, delivering consecutive maidens. Although Gill and Rohit struck 11 boundaries between them in the first 12 overs, Rohit fell for 24 after slicing a cross-seam delivery from Kristian Clarke to deep cover.
Gill looked far more fluent than in his previous outing in Vadodara and reached his 18th ODI fifty in 47 balls, but Jamieson returned to remove him when a pull shot found mid-on. Clarke then struck twice in quick succession, dismissing Shreyas Iyer, who chipped to mid-off, and Virat Kohli, who chopped the ball onto his stumps.
Rahul steadied the innings with a range of elegant strokes, though he lost Jadeja for 27 when Michael Bracewell produced a sharp caught-and-bowled. With the pitch slowing and boundaries becoming harder to find, Rahul farmed the strike and accelerated after the second drinks break, reaching his fifty via a fortunate edge off Jamieson and later reverse-sweeping Bracewell for four.
Nitish Kumar Reddy contributed 20 before pulling Zak Foulkes to mid-wicket, while debutant spinner Jayden Lennox claimed his maiden international wicket by having Harshit Rana caught at long-on. Rahul, however, continued to find the fence with ease, bringing up his century by launching a Jamieson full toss over long-on for six. Two further boundaries off Foulkes pushed India past 280, setting New Zealand a challenging target under lights — one they ultimately chased down with authority.
