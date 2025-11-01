Shreyas Iyer discharged after spleen injury, BCCI provides recovery update

Iyer suffers fall during brilliant catch, rushed to hospital
The 30-year-old vice-captain was hospitalised after falling heavily while pulling off a spectacular catch to dismiss Alex Carey in Sydney.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said Iyer is “now stable and recovering well” and will remain in Sydney for follow-up consultations before returning to India once deemed fit to fly.
In an official statement, the BCCI said: “He has undergone appropriate medical management. The BCCI Medical Team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his recovery. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dr Koroush Haghighi and his team in Sydney, along with Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in India, for ensuring Shreyas received the best treatment.”
Iyer is not part of India’s T20 squad touring Australia for five matches ahead of the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February-March.
During the ODI series, he scored 72 runs in two games, including a valiant 77-ball 61 in the second Adelaide ODI, forming a century partnership with Rohit Sharma.
Shreyas Iyer is a key figure in India’s middle order alongside KL Rahul and Axar Patel. In 2025, he has scored 496 runs in 11 matches at an average of 49.60, including five fifties and a best score of 79.
His overall ODI record:
2,917 runs in 73 matches
Average: 47.81
Centuries/Fifties: 5/23
Highest score: 128*
He was also India’s top run-getter in the ICC Champions Trophy, scoring 243 runs in five innings at an average of 48.60 with two fifties.
Iyer’s injury puts his participation in India’s home ODI series against South Africa starting November 30 in serious doubt, raising concerns for the team’s middle-order stability.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox