I disciplined myself and played domestic cricket, says Shreyas Iyer on his cricketing journey

30-year-old honoured with a memento at the Ceat Cricket Ratings Awards in Mumbai
Dubai: There was a time when Shreyas Iyer’s career hit rock bottom after losing his central contract from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last year. But the 30-year-old middle-order batter didn’t let that setback shake his resolve. Instead, he returned to the drawing board with a clear focus on revitalising his career.
“I told myself to create a routine, stay disciplined, and play domestic cricket. I went back to my roots in Mumbai, playing in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. I performed well in all these tournaments, which helped build my momentum and confidence as I approached the Champions Trophy,” Iyer recalled. His hard work paid off, earning him an opportunity to play ODIs against England, where he showcased his skills with 181 runs in three matches — two fifties, an average over 60, and a strike rate above 123. This run was a pivotal moment in his recovery, marking the transition from being dropped from the contract list to being a key contributor in India’s Champions Trophy win.
In addition to his international success, Iyer also led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to an IPL title, captained Mumbai to a Ranji Trophy victory, and claimed the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy — all in the same period. His performances in these tournaments were a testament to his resurgence.
Iyer’s significant role in India’s ICC Champions Trophy triumph saw him finish as the second-highest run-scorer overall, amassing 243 runs in five innings at an average of 48.60, including two fifties and a best score of 79. For his efforts, he was honoured with a memento at the Ceat Cricket Ratings Awards in Mumbai, celebrating India’s second consecutive white-ball title in less than a year, following their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 win.
When speaking about his approach to ODI cricket, Iyer emphasised his love for playing under pressure and embracing challenging situations. “During the Champions Trophy, I had to take it ball by ball initially, then gradually build the pressure and take on the bowlers. We knew in Dubai that a total of 250-300 would be competitive. My job was to get the team to that total, and after that, we had enough belief in our bowlers to defend it or even chase a target,” he said.
Over the last two years, critics had questioned his ability to handle short-pitched deliveries, especially against bowlers like Jofra Archer and Mark Wood. But when Iyer returned to ODIs this year, the work he had put in was evident. He dispatched short balls with authority, proving that his game had evolved.
“There were talks that I couldn’t play certain shots, and when I came back, I wanted to prove everyone wrong. I worked hard on my game, especially against the short ball. It’s about practice — the more you face tough bowlers and play that shot, the more confident you become,” Iyer explained.
Looking ahead, Iyer is gearing up for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, set to begin on October 19. Though he has only played three ODIs in Australia so far, scoring 59 runs in three innings at an average of 19.66, he is in excellent form. In his eight ODIs this year, Iyer has scored 424 runs in eight innings at an average of 53.00 and a strike rate of 93.59, with four fifties and a best score of 79.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox