I disciplined myself and played domestic cricket, says Shreyas Iyer on his cricketing journey

“I told myself to create a routine, stay disciplined, and play domestic cricket. I went back to my roots in Mumbai, playing in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. I performed well in all these tournaments, which helped build my momentum and confidence as I approached the Champions Trophy,” Iyer recalled. His hard work paid off, earning him an opportunity to play ODIs against England, where he showcased his skills with 181 runs in three matches — two fifties, an average over 60, and a strike rate above 123. This run was a pivotal moment in his recovery, marking the transition from being dropped from the contract list to being a key contributor in India’s Champions Trophy win.