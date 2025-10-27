BCCI confirms spleen injury for Shreyas Iyer after Sydney ODI fall

“Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage while fielding during the third ODI in Sydney on 25th October 2025. He was taken to hospital for further evaluation,” the BCCI said in a statement.

The incident occurred when Iyer ran from backward point and dived forward to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana’s bowling. While completing the catch, Iyer landed awkwardly on his left side, impacting his ribs and elbows. Moments later, he was seen clutching his ribs in visible pain before being escorted off the field by the medical team.

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has suffered a laceration injury to his spleen after taking a stunning diving catch during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Iyer’s parents are travelling to Australia to be with him as he continues his recovery.

“The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his condition. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to assess his daily recovery,” the statement added.

Subsequent scans revealed a laceration to the spleen, though the board clarified that Iyer is “medically stable” and currently under treatment and observation.

