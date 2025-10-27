GOLD/FOREX
BCCI confirms spleen injury for Shreyas Iyer after Sydney ODI fall

Iyer hurt himself diving to dismiss Alex Carey during the third ODI against Australia

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
India's Shreyas Iyer (L) reacts in pain after falling on the ground while taking a catch to dismiss Australia's Alex Carey during the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on October 25, 2025.
AFP

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has suffered a laceration injury to his spleen after taking a stunning diving catch during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Sunday.

The incident occurred when Iyer ran from backward point and dived forward to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana’s bowling. While completing the catch, Iyer landed awkwardly on his left side, impacting his ribs and elbows. Moments later, he was seen clutching his ribs in visible pain before being escorted off the field by the medical team.

“Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage while fielding during the third ODI in Sydney on 25th October 2025. He was taken to hospital for further evaluation,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Subsequent scans revealed a laceration to the spleen, though the board clarified that Iyer is “medically stable” and currently under treatment and observation.

“The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his condition. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to assess his daily recovery,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Iyer’s parents are travelling to Australia to be with him as he continues his recovery.

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
