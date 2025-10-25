India face fresh injury worries as Nitish Kumar Reddy and Arshdeep Singh also miss out
India vice-captain Shreyas Iyer suffered an injury while attempting a diving catch during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.
The incident occurred on the fourth ball of the 34th over when Alex Carey mistimed a shot. Shreyas sprinted from backward point, judged the ball perfectly and completed a superb catch to break a 59-run stand. However, he landed awkwardly on his left side and appeared to be in severe pain.
Teammates rushed to his aid as the medical staff treated him on the field. Shreyas then walked off with support, clutching his left side. Carey, who had earlier survived a dropped catch by Prasidh Krishna off Kuldeep Yadav, was dismissed for a laboured 24 off 37 balls.
Shreyas’s injury adds to India’s growing list of fitness concerns, following Nitish Kumar Reddy’s absence due to a left quadriceps strain. Before the match, captain Shubman Gill confirmed two changes — Arshdeep Singh and Nitish were replaced by Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav.
Soon after the toss, the BCCI announced that Nitish’s injury, sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, ruled him out of the series finale. The 22-year-old is under daily monitoring by the medical team.
Nitish had struggled in Adelaide, scoring eight runs off 10 balls and conceding 24 runs in three wicketless overs.
The board gave no official reason for Arshdeep’s omission, though he was seen struggling with cramps in the previous match and received treatment on the sidelines.
