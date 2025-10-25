GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Another blow for India as Shreyas Iyer suffers injury in Sydney

India face fresh injury worries as Nitish Kumar Reddy and Arshdeep Singh also miss out

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
India's Shreyas Iyer falls on the ground after taking a catch to dismiss Australia's Alex Carey during the third ODI match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on October 25, 2025.
India's Shreyas Iyer falls on the ground after taking a catch to dismiss Australia's Alex Carey during the third ODI match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on October 25, 2025.
AFP

India vice-captain Shreyas Iyer suffered an injury while attempting a diving catch during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the fourth ball of the 34th over when Alex Carey mistimed a shot. Shreyas sprinted from backward point, judged the ball perfectly and completed a superb catch to break a 59-run stand. However, he landed awkwardly on his left side and appeared to be in severe pain.

Teammates rushed to his aid as the medical staff treated him on the field. Shreyas then walked off with support, clutching his left side. Carey, who had earlier survived a dropped catch by Prasidh Krishna off Kuldeep Yadav, was dismissed for a laboured 24 off 37 balls.

Another injury setback

Shreyas’s injury adds to India’s growing list of fitness concerns, following Nitish Kumar Reddy’s absence due to a left quadriceps strain. Before the match, captain Shubman Gill confirmed two changes — Arshdeep Singh and Nitish were replaced by Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav.

Soon after the toss, the BCCI announced that Nitish’s injury, sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, ruled him out of the series finale. The 22-year-old is under daily monitoring by the medical team.

Nitish had struggled in Adelaide, scoring eight runs off 10 balls and conceding 24 runs in three wicketless overs.

The board gave no official reason for Arshdeep’s omission, though he was seen struggling with cramps in the previous match and received treatment on the sidelines.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketindiaAustralia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Australia's Xavier Bartlett celebrates taking the wicket of Inadia's Virat Kohli during the second one-day international (ODI) men's cricket match at the Adelaide Oval on October 23, 2025.

Virat Kohli’s gesture sparks retirement speculations

2m read
Virat Kohli during a training session.

Kohli refuses to take it lying down ahead of 2nd ODI

3m read
Mohammed Shami

No India comeback in sight for Mohammed Shami

2m read
A view of Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia vs India T20I at MCG sold out 3 weeks early

2m read