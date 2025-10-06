Australia vs India T20I at Melbourne sold out three weeks early

Fans rush to secure seats as ticket demand hits record highs across the summer series
The highly anticipated clash, scheduled for Friday, 31 October, marks another major milestone in what’s shaping up to be one of the most successful summers in Australian cricket. According to Cricket Australia, public allocations for 12 days of the Ashes series have also been exhausted, reflecting the sport’s soaring popularity.
AFL member tickets for the Melbourne T20I went on sale today, with MCC member sales opening tomorrow. Overall, ticket sales for the BKT Tyres Men’s ODI and T20I Series have already surpassed 175,000, leaving just over 30,000 tickets available across the remaining eight matches.
Public tickets for the Sydney and Manuka Oval games are also sold out, while the Adelaide ODI and Gabba T20I are close to full capacity, with fewer than 5,000 tickets left for each.
Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg said the demand highlights the enduring appeal of the Australia–India rivalry.
“The huge crowd anticipated for the Melbourne T20I is another strong indicator of the incredible interest in this series. We’re thrilled to see fans embracing this contest with such passion,” Greenberg said. “To have over 175,000 tickets sold with 13 days still to go before the first ODI in Perth is a phenomenal result.”
With packed venues and record sales, Australia’s summer of cricket is shaping up to be one to remember.
