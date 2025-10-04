GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket
BREAKING NEWS

Shubman Gill named India’s new ODI captain, replaces Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have both been included in the squad for the tour

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill
IANS

Test captain Shubman Gill has been appointed as India’s new ODI skipper, replacing Rohit Sharma, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday.

The 25-year-old will begin his stint with the three-match series against Australia, starting on October 19.

Despite the change in leadership, senior batters Rohit Sharma, 38, and Virat Kohli, 36, have both been included in the squad for the tour.

ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, and Washington Sundar.

Related Topics:
cricketindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Devdutt Padikkal

BCCI announces India squad for West Indies Tests

2m read
Shubman Gill gets red rose from Abhishek on birthday

Shubman Gill gets red rose from Abhishek on birthday

1m read
India's Virat Kohli (left) and Rohit Sharma share a moment during the third test against South Africa in Ranchi on October 21, 2019.

'If you have 100 Tests, you deserve proper send-off'

2m read
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

BCCI to have 'professional talks' with Kohli and Rohit

2m read