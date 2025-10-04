Shubman Gill named India’s new ODI captain, replaces Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have both been included in the squad for the tour
Test captain Shubman Gill has been appointed as India’s new ODI skipper, replacing Rohit Sharma, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday.
The 25-year-old will begin his stint with the three-match series against Australia, starting on October 19.
Despite the change in leadership, senior batters Rohit Sharma, 38, and Virat Kohli, 36, have both been included in the squad for the tour.
ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, and Washington Sundar.
