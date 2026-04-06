GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
IPL

IPL 2026: Mohammed Shami leans on variations to script LSG win

Veteran pacer says discipline and fitness made the difference in tense Hyderabad finish

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami (R) speaks with his captain Rishabh Pant during the IPL 2026 match againsit Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 5, 2026.
Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami (R) speaks with his captain Rishabh Pant during the IPL 2026 match againsit Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 5, 2026.
AFP

Mohammed Shami kept it simple and stuck to his plan - and it paid off. The veteran pacer said his decision to rely on slower balls was key to Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League clash in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Shami, who returned figures of 2/9 in four overs, was named Player of the Match after helping derail Hyderabad’s top order. His spell, which included 18 dot balls, set the tone for a tight contest that went down to the final over.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

‘Slower balls worked for me’

Speaking after the game, Shami explained why he turned to variations rather than pace.

“I felt the pitch was helping slower deliveries, so I backed that. It’s about reading the conditions and trusting your skills,” he said.

His approach worked early, as Hyderabad lost wickets in clusters and struggled to build momentum despite a brief recovery.

For Shami, the win meant more than just two points. He admitted the team was under pressure after a defeat in their previous match.

“We are very happy. We had lost at home, so this win was important. Once you get that first push, it helps you build momentum,” he said.

Lucknow chased down 157 with one ball to spare, with skipper Rishabh Pant holding his nerve to finish the job in a tense final over.

Fitness and effort remain key

Shami stressed that staying match-ready is crucial for consistent performances.

“If you want to perform at this level, fitness is very important. You need to give that extra effort every time you step onto the field,” he said.

He added that preparation off the field often reflects in moments like these.

Having spent years at the top level, Shami said experience continues to shape his game.

“With time, your skills improve. But it’s also important to understand where you can get better. That’s how you keep moving forward,” he said.

A win that lifts spirits

Hyderabad looked set for a bigger total at one stage, thanks to a stand between Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy, but Shami and the bowlers pulled things back.

In the end, Lucknow held their nerve. For Shami, it was a reminder that sticking to basics - and trusting experience - can turn matches.

“It’s always satisfying when the team wins like this. It gives you confidence and makes you want to keep going,” he said.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
IPL-HyderabadIPL-Lucknow

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Indian cricket player Abhishek Sharma walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28, 2026.

Why Abhishek Sharma was fined despite SRH's win?

2m read
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Sri Lankan cricket player Eshan Malinga (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Indian player Ramandeep Singh during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 2, 2026.

Hyderabad thump Kolkata in IPL

2m read
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Indian cricket player Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28, 2026.

Kohli fires Bengaluru to big win in IPL opener

2m read
RCB to host Sunrisers Hyderabad in opener as IPL 2026 to commence on March 28

Chinnaswamy Stadium to host IPL opener on March 28

2m read