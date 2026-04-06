Shami, who returned figures of 2/9 in four overs, was named Player of the Match after helping derail Hyderabad’s top order. His spell, which included 18 dot balls, set the tone for a tight contest that went down to the final over.

Mohammed Shami kept it simple and stuck to his plan - and it paid off. The veteran pacer said his decision to rely on slower balls was key to Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League clash in Hyderabad on Sunday.

“I felt the pitch was helping slower deliveries, so I backed that. It’s about reading the conditions and trusting your skills,” he said.

“If you want to perform at this level, fitness is very important. You need to give that extra effort every time you step onto the field,” he said.

Lucknow chased down 157 with one ball to spare, with skipper Rishabh Pant holding his nerve to finish the job in a tense final over.

“We are very happy. We had lost at home, so this win was important. Once you get that first push, it helps you build momentum,” he said.

For Shami, the win meant more than just two points. He admitted the team was under pressure after a defeat in their previous match.

Hyderabad looked set for a bigger total at one stage, thanks to a stand between Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy, but Shami and the bowlers pulled things back.

“With time, your skills improve. But it’s also important to understand where you can get better. That’s how you keep moving forward,” he said.

“It’s always satisfying when the team wins like this. It gives you confidence and makes you want to keep going,” he said.

In the end, Lucknow held their nerve. For Shami, it was a reminder that sticking to basics - and trusting experience - can turn matches.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.