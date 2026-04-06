Veteran pacer says discipline and fitness made the difference in tense Hyderabad finish
Mohammed Shami kept it simple and stuck to his plan - and it paid off. The veteran pacer said his decision to rely on slower balls was key to Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League clash in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Shami, who returned figures of 2/9 in four overs, was named Player of the Match after helping derail Hyderabad’s top order. His spell, which included 18 dot balls, set the tone for a tight contest that went down to the final over.
Speaking after the game, Shami explained why he turned to variations rather than pace.
“I felt the pitch was helping slower deliveries, so I backed that. It’s about reading the conditions and trusting your skills,” he said.
His approach worked early, as Hyderabad lost wickets in clusters and struggled to build momentum despite a brief recovery.
For Shami, the win meant more than just two points. He admitted the team was under pressure after a defeat in their previous match.
“We are very happy. We had lost at home, so this win was important. Once you get that first push, it helps you build momentum,” he said.
Lucknow chased down 157 with one ball to spare, with skipper Rishabh Pant holding his nerve to finish the job in a tense final over.
Shami stressed that staying match-ready is crucial for consistent performances.
“If you want to perform at this level, fitness is very important. You need to give that extra effort every time you step onto the field,” he said.
He added that preparation off the field often reflects in moments like these.
Having spent years at the top level, Shami said experience continues to shape his game.
“With time, your skills improve. But it’s also important to understand where you can get better. That’s how you keep moving forward,” he said.
Hyderabad looked set for a bigger total at one stage, thanks to a stand between Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy, but Shami and the bowlers pulled things back.
In the end, Lucknow held their nerve. For Shami, it was a reminder that sticking to basics - and trusting experience - can turn matches.
“It’s always satisfying when the team wins like this. It gives you confidence and makes you want to keep going,” he said.