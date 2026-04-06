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He works as a PSL photographer, now capturing his sons Sameer Minhas and Arafat in action

Kashif Minhas captures more than cricket as his own boys light up the league

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
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Sameer and Arafat Minhas in action, with father Kashif behind the lens capturing it all.
Sameer and Arafat Minhas in action, with father Kashif behind the lens capturing it all.
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The Pakistan Super League is full of stories. Not only the stories on the pitch, but also those off it. One story has quietly stood out for a different reason. On the sidelines, a cameraman is doing his job like always, except this time, the players he is capturing are his own sons. Isn't it incredible?

Kashif Minhas has been part of PSL coverage for years. With a camera in hand, he follows the game closely, capturing everything from celebrations to heartbreak. But in 2026, his focus is a little different.

Sameer and Arafat Minhas are now playing in the league.

A dream that found another path

Kashif once had a cricket journey of his own. He played at the Under 19 level for Pakistan and had hopes of going further. Like many young players, things did not quite work out the way he had imagined.

Cricket, though, never left his life. It just changed his role in the game.

Now, instead of walking out to bat or bowl, he stands near the boundary, watching closely through his lens. And in front of him are his sons, living the dream he once chased.

Sameer makes his mark early

At 19, Sameer Minhas has already become one of the talking points of PSL 2026. Playing for Islamabad United, he has looked confident from the start.

Coming in after the Under 19 World Cup, he settled quickly into the tournament. He became one of the youngest players to score a half century in PSL history and followed it up with more strong innings. With 180 runs in just three matches, he has made a serious impression.

He also became the first teenager in PSL history to score multiple fifties, including back to back innings that showed both control and intent.

One moment stood out more than the rest. When Sameer received his first Player of the Match award, it was his father who was there, camera raised, capturing it. Not many players get to share a moment like that.

Arafat’s impact in a different role

While Sameer has taken the spotlight at the top, Arafat Minhas has been just as important in his own way.

Playing for Multan Sultans, the 21 year old has taken on the role of a finisher. He has shown calmness in pressure situations and has been striking at over 230 this season. He does not stay long, but when he does, he changes games.

During one match, Kashif was seen capturing Arafat while he was bowling. It looked like a routine shot for the broadcast, but it carried a lot more meaning for him.

From the stands to the field

Their journey makes the story even more special.

Not too long ago, Kashif and his sons were in the stands at Gaddafi Stadium, watching matches together. Like many families, they came to enjoy the game and dream a little.

Now, those same boys are playing on that ground. And their father is still there, just in a different role, a few steps away, watching everything unfold.

It is the kind of moment that does not come around often.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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