No contract, yet banned? Blessing Muzarabani hits back at PSL

Muzarabani camp questions PSL process, says ban based on non‑existent contract
Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani has finally responded to his two year ban from the Pakistan Super League, with his management strongly pushing back against the decision and questioning the process behind it.
The 29 year old was handed the ban after pulling out of PSL 11, where he was expected to represent Islamabad United, and instead joining Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman.
However, Muzarabani’s representatives have now revealed their side of the story, claiming the situation has been widely misunderstood.
In a statement released after weeks of silence, his management said they had deliberately stayed quiet to avoid adding further tension around the PSL and Pakistan Cricket Board.
They chose to speak out now following what they described as “excessive and unacceptable” criticism directed at the player.
According to the statement, initial talks between Muzarabani and Islamabad United began on February 13, with an agreement in principle that was subject to a No Objection Certificate from Zimbabwe Cricket.
Crucially, his representatives insist that no formal contract was ever provided by the franchise or PSL authorities.
Despite this, Islamabad United reportedly went ahead and publicly announced his signing before completing the paperwork.
By February 27, with no contract finalised, Muzarabani accepted an offer from Kolkata Knight Riders.
His management maintains that he was never officially drafted or contracted by the PSL, making the breach claim invalid.
“A player cannot breach an agreement that was never formalised,” the statement said.
The statement also criticised the two year ban, calling it “excessive and inconsistent” when compared to similar past cases.
It further suggested the situation stemmed from an administrative lapse rather than any wrongdoing on the player’s part, and urged PSL authorities to review the decision.
Since joining KKR, Muzarabani has featured in just two of their first six matches, spending most of the tournament on the bench.
Despite his limited involvement on the field, the off field controversy continues to dominate headlines, with this latest statement likely to intensify debate around player contracts and league governance.