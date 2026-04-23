GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

149.1 km/h thunder: 18-year-old Ali Raza becomes youngest Pakistani to claim T20 hat-trick

History made in PSL as the teenage star claims record-breaking hat-trick in PSL

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ali Raza is a record breaker
Ali Raza is a record breaker
AFP

An 18-year-old with raw pace and serious composure just delivered one of the moments of the PSL season.

Ali Raza, playing for Peshawar Zalmi, produced a stunning hat-trick in the final over against Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium, becoming the youngest Pakistani bowler to achieve the feat in T20 cricket. At just 18 years and 35 days, he has already written his name into the record books.

What made it even more special was the timing. This was not a quiet spell in the middle overs. This was the final over, with the game still hanging in the balance and pressure at its peak.

Final over, pure drama

The over itself had a bit of everything. There was a run-out off a wide delivery, adding to the chaos, but Raza stayed calm and focused.

Then came the defining three balls.

Khushdil Shah was the first to fall, hitting his own stumps while trying to dig out a sharp yorker. Shahid Aziz followed immediately after, beaten by another pinpoint delivery that crashed into the stumps.

With the hat-trick on the line, Raza went even quicker. A full ball at 149.1 km/h proved too good for Hasan Ali, who was bowled clean. Three wickets in three balls. Game turned on its head.

Match-winning impact

Raza finished with figures of 4 for 41 and had already made an impact earlier by dismissing David Warner.

Karachi Kings were restricted to 182 for 9, and that late collapse shifted all the momentum.

Peshawar Zalmi chased down 183 with seven wickets and seven balls to spare. The chase had a calm start before turning into a one-sided show, thanks to a dominant unbeaten century stand between Kusal Mendis and Farhan Yousaf.

Zalmi never looked under pressure once that partnership settled in.

Raza also became the first Zalmi bowler to take a PSL hat-trick and only the seventh overall in the league’s history.

For a teenager to step up like that, under lights and pressure, says a lot. This felt like the arrival of a serious talent.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
pslcricket

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Babar Azam is just breaking records for fun

Babar Azam's fastest PSL 100 sets new T20 record

2m read
Babar Azam is a history maker.

Another record for Babar Azam

2m read
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (L) and Fakhar Zaman react during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 28, 2026.

Fakhar Zaman handed 2-match ban

2m read
Lahore Qalandars' captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) celebrates with Sikandar Raza after taking the wicket of Quetta Gladiators' Hasan Nawaz during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025.

Raza takes full responsibility of PSL security breach

2m read