How much money will PSL winners and runners-up earn? New award confirmed by PCB

Zalmi, Kingsmen chase title and share of $1.5m as PCB revamps PSL prize structure
The stage is set for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final, with Peshawar Zalmi and debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen set to clash at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.
For Babar Azam’s Zalmi, it marks the end of a long wait. The former champions are back in a PSL final after four years, sealing their spot with a dominant 70-run win over Islamabad United in the Qualifier. The captain is in scintillating form and will be eager to deliver another clutch innings to end the drought this season.
Hyderabad Kingsmen, meanwhile, have been the story of the season. After finishing fourth in the league stage, they pulled off back-to-back knockout wins over Multan Sultans and then the three-time champions in Eliminator 2 to book a place in the final in their very first season.
The two sides have already faced off once this season, with Zalmi edging a last-ball thriller by four wickets.
Amid the high stakes on the field, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also introduced a major off-field change. For the first time in PSL history, franchises will receive separate prize money.
The winning franchise will earn USD 500,000, while the runners-up will take home USD 300,000. An additional USD 200,000 has been set aside for the team with the best player development programme.
Players of the title-winning side will also share a separate prize pool of USD 500,000.
“In a first for the HBL PSL, a separate reward has been set for franchises. The winning franchise will receive USD 500,000, runners-up USD 300,000, while the best player development franchise will get USD 200,000. The tournament-winning prize for players will comprise USD 500,000,” the PCB said in a statement.
The new reward system was first announced by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi last November as part of efforts to further strengthen the league’s growth.
With a strong financial incentive now added to the occasion, the PSL 11 final is not just about lifting the trophy, but also about making history on multiple fronts.
Winners (Franchise): USD 500,000
Winners (Players Prize Pool): USD 500,000
Runners-up (Franchise): USD 300,000
Best Player Development (Franchise): USD 200,000
Total Prize Pool: USD 1,500,000