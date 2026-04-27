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PSL 2026 playoff schedule: Hyderabad Kingsmen’s dramatic entry grabs attention

PSL 11 playoffs confirmed: who plays whom and when

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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PSL playoffs set as top teams gear up for the title race
PSL playoffs set as top teams gear up for the title race
AFP and X (Hyderabad Kingsmen)

The PSL 11 playoff race is now set, but the final league day delivered drama, big performances and a few statement wins before the knockout stage begins.

Peshawar Zalmi finished as the best team of the round robin stage, topping the table with 17 points after winning eight of their 10 matches. Their consistency has made them the team to beat this season.

Islamabad United, who pulled off a strong comeback after a poor start, secured second place with 14 points. Their four wicket win over Multan Sultans in the final league match proved crucial in sealing that top two finish.

Chasing 193, United got home with eight balls to spare. Mark Chapman led the charge with a brilliant unbeaten 69 off 33 balls, smashing six sixes and four boundaries. Captain Shadab Khan played his part with a steady 36, ensuring the chase stayed on track.

That result pushed Multan Sultans down to third, and they now head into a must win eliminator.

Earlier in the day, Hyderabad Kingsmen delivered one of the most dominant performances of the season. The debutants hammered Rawalpindiz by 108 runs to confirm their place in the playoffs, capping off a stunning first campaign.

Batting first, the Kingsmen piled up a massive 244, powered by Glenn Maxwell’s explosive 70 off just 37 balls. In reply, Rawalpindiz collapsed to 136 in 17.1 overs, with Hunain Shah starring with the ball and picking up four wickets to earn Player of the Match.

The result underlined just how dangerous the Kingsmen can be heading into the knockouts.

With the league stage done, the focus now shifts to the playoffs, where the top two teams get a double chance to reach the final.

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will face off in Qualifier 1, with the winner booking a direct spot in the final. The losing side will still have another opportunity, taking on the winner of the eliminator.

Multan Sultans and Hyderabad Kingsmen, meanwhile, will battle it out in a knockout clash where one team’s campaign will come to an end.

For United, this has been a story of resilience after losing their first four games. For Kingsmen, it’s been a dream debut season. And for Zalmi, it’s about finishing a dominant campaign with the trophy.

PSL 11 Playoff matches

• April 28: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United — Qualifier 1 (National Bank Stadium)
• April 29: Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen — Eliminator 1 (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore)
• May 1: Eliminator 2 — Qualifier 1 loser vs Eliminator 1 winner (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore)
• May 3: Final (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore)

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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