Fan dreamt of buying a big TV to watch Babar Azam, star meets him and gifts one

Babar Azam fulfils emotional fan’s wish with surprise TV and meeting
Pakistan’s star batter and Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam made a fan’s dream come true after a heartfelt video went viral online, winning hearts beyond the cricket field.
In the video, the fan spoke about a wish that was simple, yet deeply personal. He said he hoped to one day buy a big LCD television so that when his children grow up, he could sit with them and watch Babar Azam’s matches in peace, even if it meant going back to old games.
The clip reached Peshawar Zalmi, and the franchise decided to turn that wish into reality. They arranged a surprise meeting and shared the moment on social media. As the video begins, Babar is seen walking in to meet the fan, saying they had watched his video and wanted to see him in person.
What followed felt straight out of a story. Babar greeted him, handed over a signed jersey and then sat down right beside him. The two watched footage from one of Babar’s matches together, the exact moment the fan had once imagined.
The surprise did not end there. Babar also spoke to the fan’s wife over the phone, while the franchise gifted the family a brand new LCD television, bringing his long held wish to life. Yes, it was sponsored by a TV company but still it's a great gesture.
The fan could not hold back his emotions and was seen in tears, thanking everyone involved for the gesture. We don't think that man will forget this moment ever in his life. And this is what sports can do to people.
While this moment touched many off the field, Babar’s form on it has been just as impressive. He has been leading Peshawar Zalmi strongly in the PSL, piling up runs and setting the tone at the top.
He also became the first batter in the league to cross 4,000 runs in the history of the league and brought up his fastest PSL century as well this time around, reaching the milestone in just 52 balls. He has been classy on and off the pitch.