Captain's show: How Babar Azam’s key decisions in the final sealed Zalmi’s PSL title?

Babar was lifted onto his teammates’ shoulders, a moment that summed up his journey
Babar Azam had faced plenty of criticism before the PSL. His T20 World Cup was below expectations, his form was under scrutiny, and questions were being asked from all sides. But this campaign has brought everything full circle for the superstar.
Even though he fell for a duck in the final, his overall impact on the tournament was immense. He finished as the top scorer with 588 runs, including two centuries, and led from the front throughout the season. His captaincy also came through in the final, with key decisions, including opting to bowl first, playing a big role in Zalmi’s title win.
As the celebrations began, Babar was lifted onto his teammates’ shoulders, a moment that summed up his journey from pre tournament doubts to lifting the trophy. Life has come full circle for Babar Azam.
Hyderabad were pushing hard early on, aiming to score at least 11 runs per over. The Kingsmen kept attacking despite losing wickets in the powerplay, trying to build a strong total, but never really found control. In many ways, Zalmi did not allow them to settle.
Right after the powerplay, Babar made a key move by bringing on his leading wicket taker Sufyan Muqeem. It turned the game instantly as Muqeem picked up two wickets in the same over, shifting the momentum back in Zalmi’s favour.
When Glenn Maxwell walked in, many expected spin to continue. Babar instead turned to express pacer Nahid Rana, showing clear intent with his bowling change.
Rana delivered immediately, removing Maxwell and providing a crucial breakthrough at a key moment in the innings.
Babar’s intent stood out throughout the innings. Instead of holding his bowlers back for the end, he kept attacking and forced Hyderabad to take risks rather than letting them settle.
The pressure kept building as Kingsmen could only manage 129 before being bowled out in 18 overs. It was terrific captaincy from Babar, backed by a disciplined and clinical bowling effort.
Babar was out for a duck and was visibly disappointed, but his captaincy once again came through during the chase.
With the bat, he made a bold call by promoting Aaron Hardie to number four, even though Hardie had mostly played as a finisher throughout the tournament. The move paid off as Hardie took control and powered Zalmi to the title.
Dominic Cork said on commentary,
“Babar Azam has been an excellent captain. He has been outstanding throughout the tournament, both with his batting and his leadership. He deserves all the credit for Peshawar Zalmi’s success.”
Babar Azam said,
“It’s a big achievement for me personally and for Peshawar Zalmi and fans as well. Throughout the tournament we have put up great performances in all three departments. We have tried to enjoy our cricket and all the players also deserve credit for performing well.”