PSL at its very best: Hunain Shah’s final-over masterclass, Mohammad Ali quotes Dravid, Labuschagne emotional

Hyderabad Kingsmen reach PSL final in dramatic fashion: Hunain Shah defends 6 in last over
What a night this turned out to be for Hyderabad Kingsmen in Eliminator 2.
At one stage, it felt like they had to pack their bags. Islamabad United needed just six runs from the final over, riding high after taking 22 off the 19th. The game had slipped, and Kingsmen’s debut campaign was seconds away from ending.
Then Hunain Shah, former Islamabad United player stepped in for Kingsmen and changed everything.
The young pacer held his nerve when it mattered the most. A pinpoint yorker to start, followed by a single. Pressure crept in. A dot ball made it tighter. Then came the breakthrough as Faheem Ashraf miscued to mid off. With the equation suddenly flipped, Hunain closed it out with two more precise deliveries to seal a stunning two run win.
From the brink of elimination to a place in the final, all in one over of Eliminator 2.
It was a finish that left everyone in disbelief. One of those matches where the result kept shifting until the very last ball.
Earlier, Kingsmen posted 186 for 5, with Mark Chapman scoring 43 off 26 and Haider Ali adding a quick 31 off 16. Islamabad looked on course during the chase, but a middle order collapse kept Kingsmen alive just enough for that dramatic finish. There was also one moment of exceptional fielding from Hasan Khan which prevented a certain six, which also proved to be important.
The bigger picture makes it even more special. Kingsmen had lost their first four matches of the season. A debut side, written off early. But they fought their way back, and now they are through to the final.
For Hunain Shah, this was also redemption. Earlier in the tournament, he could not defend 14 runs against Peshawar Zalmi. This time, under even greater pressure, he delivered.
“The way he bowled throughout the tournament is superb and tremendous.”
Interviewer: “For such a young man, six required off that final over, four required off the final ball, he has had some heart breaking moments this season and some unbelievable moments. How proud were you watching the way he bowled that last over?”
“I am really proud of him. The last over against Peshawar Zalmi, he could not save 14 runs. It is his hard work and as Rahul Dravid says, luck will always come to those who work hard.”
Hyderabad Kingsmen now move into the final, where they will face Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday. From early setbacks to winning Eliminator 2 in dramatic fashion, this has already been a remarkable run.
As the captain of a debutant side, taking Hyderabad Kingsmen to the final in their very first season felt deeply special for Marnus Labuschagne.
He described the journey as a true roller coaster. After losing their first four matches, very few gave them a chance. But the team found a way to turn things around and push into the playoffs before pulling off this dramatic Eliminator 2 win.
Speaking about the finish, Labuschagne admitted it was hard to even process what had just happened. The game, in his words, felt won, then lost, and then somehow won again in the space of a few deliveries. It was a moment that left him almost without words.