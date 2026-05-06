US announces phased closure of Peshawar consulate

Dubai: The United States has announced the phased closure of its consulate in Peshawar, with diplomatic responsibilities for Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province set to shift to the US Embassy in Islamabad, according to statements from the State Department reported by Dawn and Geo News.

According to an earlier report by The Independent cited by Dawn, the closure proposal had been under consideration for more than a year as part of the Trump administration’s broader effort to reduce the size of federal agencies and overseas operations.

The report said the State Department had informed Congress of its intent to close the consulate, estimating annual savings of around $7.5 million without significantly affecting US interests in Pakistan.

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