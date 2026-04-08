How Pakistan’s quiet diplomacy drives US-Iran ceasefire breakthrough

The two-week truce , announced on April 8, halts major hostilities in a war that has entered its sixth week and left a devastating humanitarian and economic toll across the region. According to official estimates and rights groups, more than 5,000 people have been killed in nearly a dozen countries, including over 1,600 civilians in Iran and more than 1,000 in Lebanon. Thousands more have been injured, while critical infrastructure including energy facilities, ports and transport networks, has suffered extensive damage.

Dubai: After weeks of intense behind-the-scenes diplomacy, Pakistan has emerged as a central player in brokering a fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran, a breakthrough that diplomats say would not have been possible without Islamabad’s sustained efforts since the conflict began.

For now, however, the ceasefire marks a significant diplomatic win for Islamabad, underscoring how sustained, quiet engagement can influence the trajectory of a fast-moving and high-stakes conflict, even as the human and economic costs of the war continue to mount.

Despite the breakthrough, challenges remain. Differences persist over regional security arrangements and the scope of the ceasefire, with conflicting interpretations on whether it extends to areas like Lebanon. The coming days of negotiations will be critical in determining whether the temporary truce can evolve into a lasting colony.

Analysts say Pakistan’s success lies in its ability to maintain trust across multiple fronts. Its close ties with regional players such as Saudi Arabia and Turkey, combined with support from China, Iran’s key economic partner, helped build momentum for de-escalation. At the same time, its working relationship with Washington provided crucial leverage at a decisive stage.

Prime Minister Sharif announced that the truce would be followed by talks in Islamabad, inviting both US and Iranian delegations to begin negotiations on April 10. The capital is expected to host either direct or proximity talks, with Pakistan potentially acting as a go-between if face-to-face engagement proves difficult.

As pressure mounted and fears of a wider regional war grew with threats of escalation that could have engulfed multiple countries, the proposal began gaining traction. The eventual agreement, a two-week ceasefire tied to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, reflected several elements of Pakistan’s framework.

Parallel contacts with Iranian officials ensured that communication channels remained open, even as tensions escalated. By early April, Islamabad had formalised a ceasefire proposal, calling for an immediate halt to hostilities followed by a defined window for negotiations, along with confidence-building measures around key flashpoints such as maritime routes.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and senior officials held conversations with more than a dozen world leaders across Washington, Beijing, Moscow, Europe and the Gulf, seeking consensus on a limited ceasefire as a first step. At the same time, Pakistan’s military leadership engaged US counterparts, reinforcing the civilian diplomatic initiative at a critical moment.

The most visible phase of this effort came in late March, when Islamabad hosted a high-level meeting of foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt. Led by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the talks focused on de-escalation and laid the groundwork for a broader diplomatic push. Although immediate progress appeared limited, Pakistan quietly intensified its outreach in the days that followed.

Officials say the strategy was deliberate: stay publicly neutral, but privately engage all sides. Pakistan’s role representing Iranian interests in Washington gave it rare institutional access, while its long-standing ties with the US ensured credibility with American leadership.

From the earliest days of the conflict, Islamabad moved swiftly. Within days of the first strikes on February 28, Pakistani officials activated diplomatic channels across key global capitals, carefully positioning the country as a neutral facilitator. Maintaining ties with both Washington and Tehran, which lack direct diplomatic relations, Pakistan leveraged its unique position to open lines of communication that otherwise remained shut.

US President Donald Trump also confirmed the pause in hostilities, describing it as a step towards wider stability. “A big day for world peace,” he said, adding that both sides were ready to halt escalation. In a separate statement, he noted that the decision followed discussions with Pakistani leadership and was linked to reopening key maritime routes. “I agree to suspend the bombing … for a period of two weeks,” he said, calling it a “double-sided ceasefire.”

Announcing the breakthrough on X, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the United States and Iran, along with their allies, had agreed to an immediate ceasefire. “They have agreed to a ceasefire everywhere,” he said, adding that Pakistan would host the next phase of talks. “We welcome the delegations to Islamabad to negotiate a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes on April 10,” he said.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.