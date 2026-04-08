Iran agrees cease military action and safe Hormuz passage after US accepts 10‑point plan
Highlights
UAE residents have received a nationwide mobile alert confirming the situation is now safe following earlier warnings of potential missile threats.
Air defence systems successfully responded to the threat, and authorities had urged residents to remain in safe locations and follow official channels for real-time updates.
The alert thanked the public for their cooperation and reassured that normal activities can resume. Officials stressed that all measures are in place to protect civilians and minimise disruption to daily life.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the ceasefire agreement between Iran and the US, along with their allies, includes “Lebanon and elsewhere” and is effective immediately.
I warmly welcome the sagacious gesture extend deepest gratitude to the leadership of both the countries and invite their delegations to Islamabad on Friday, 10th April 2026, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputesShehbaz Sharif
US military has halted all offensive operations against Iran, US official says, but continues defensive actions. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe sensitive military operations, noted that defensive measures and operations would still be in effect.
It comes after President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire agreement with the Islamic Republic.
Iran says it will guarantee safe passage for maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks - says pause will be used for talks with the US on ending the war.
The White House on Tuesday night did not answer messages on why the president described Iran’s 10-point peace plan as “workable.”
Among the points communicated by Tehran were an easing of U.S. sanctions on Iran and “the withdrawal of United States combat forces from all bases and points of deployment within the region.”
In his social media post announcing a postponement of his threatened bombing campaign, Trump wrote: “We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate.”
The White House did not immediately clarify what Trump meant or provide details on what a “basis” for future negotiations might entail.
Authorities in Bahrain have activated warning sirens, advising citizens and residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.
The United Arab Emirates says its air defence systems are actively responding to incoming missile and drone threats launched from Iran, amid rising regional tensions.
The Ministry of Defence (MOD) confirmed that the sounds heard across parts of the country were caused by air defence systems intercepting the missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, not by impacts on the ground.
The US oil benchmark plunged nearly seven percent on Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced a two-week delay of his threatened mass wave of strikes against Iran.
A barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading around $105.12 at 2245GMT, just a few minutes after opening lower on hopes of a last-minute US-Iran ceasefire agreement.
Iran says it has achieved a great victory and forced the United States to accept its 10-point plan, according to a statement from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Israel's military warned early Wednesday that Iran had fired missiles toward it, moments after US President Donald Trump said he had agreed to postpone striking Iranian infrastructure.
The warning came just minutes after Trump said he had agreed to suspend a devastating attack on Iran by two weeks and was ready for a ceasefire in the war if Tehran completely reopens the vital Strait of Hormuz.
"The (Israeli army) identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the military said on its official Telegram channel.
Blasts were heard from Jerusalem and Jericho on the occupied West Bank, AFP correspondents said.
The Israeli military told people in the areas affected by the incoming missile warnings to seek safety in bomb shelters.
Israel has agreed to participate in the two‑week ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump just 90 minutes before his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face escalated strikes on civilian infrastructure, a senior White House official told CNN.
The official said Israel will also suspend its bombing operations while diplomatic negotiations continue during the temporary truce, marking a coordinated pause in hostilities between the United States, its ally Israel, and Iran.
The announcement comes amid intense efforts by mediators, including Pakistan and other regional partners, to secure a ceasefire and reopen the strategic waterway that is vital for global energy supplies.
Trump says Iran has proposed a ‘workable’ 10-point peace plan that could help end war
The president added in his social media post that Iran has presented “a workable basis on which to negotiate.”
“Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated,” Trump said in the post.
“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.
“This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!
“The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated.
“On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution.”
President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, less than two hours before his 8 p.m. deadline to launch a major strike.
The agreement is conditional on Iran reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
“Following discussions with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, who requested that I hold off tonight’s planned strikes on Iran, and provided that the Islamic Republic of Iran ensures the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I will suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks. This will be a mutual ceasefire,” Trump posted on Truth Social.
Saudi Arabia's defence ministry said Wednesday its military had intercepted five missiles fired towards the kingdom's east while Iran presses an aerial campaign against its neighbours.
The ministry's spokesperson announced the "interception and destruction of five ballistic missiles launched towards the eastern region", after overnight attacks the previous day hit a petrochemical complex in the eastern city of Jubail.
The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Kuwait has urged Emirati citizens in the country to remain at home from the evening of Tuesday, April 7, until Wednesday morning, April 8, 2026, following instructions from local authorities to ensure safety.
The embassy also advised citizens to use the emergency phone (+965 9795 3833) for urgent assistance.
The Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced an extended weekend holiday across all educational levels in Qatar, including government schools, educational institutions, and nurseries.
The break will begin Wednesday, April 8, 2026, covering all students nationwide.
The death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon has risen to 1,530, with 4,812 injured since 2nd March, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced today.
In a statement, the ministry said that the total number of victims has reached 1,530, including 57 paramedics and healthcare workers, as well as 130 children.
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar late Tuesday briefed his Saudi, Egyptian and Turkish counterparts on Islamabad’s efforts to promote dialogue and diplomatic engagement in pursuit of peace and stability in the region.
The Foreign Ministry says Dar and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan discussed the regional situation and that Dar also spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
The White House has defended President Donald Trump’s recent comments on Iran, following criticism over his warning of potential strikes.
Spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in a statement that “Iran can never have a nuclear weapon, and the Iranian people welcome the sound of bombs because it means their oppressors are losing.”
She added that the president “will always stand with innocent civilians while annihilating the terrorists responsible for threatening our country and the entire world with a nuclear weapon.” The statement emphasised that further destruction could be avoided if Tehran recognises the seriousness of the moment and reaches a deal with the United States.
The remarks come amid heightened tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, with Trump’s ultimatum to Iran set to expire soon, and regional powers on alert for potential escalation.
The United States and Israel hit an Iranian petrochemicals hub in the country's southwest on Tuesday, without causing any casualties, Iranian media reported the authorities as saying.
Five people had been killed in a previous strike on the site in Mahshahr on Saturday, according to a local Iranian official.
"At 11:40 pm (2040 GMT) on Tuesday, Amir Kabir Petrochemical in Mahshahr was attacked by American and Zionist enemies. No casualties have been reported," said Valiollah Hayati, the deputy governor of the southwestern Khuzestan province, quoted by the state-sponsored Mehrs news agency.
The agency had reported earlier that the company's public relations manager "announced the enemy's assault on one of the units of this complex in the Mahshahr special zone".
Four people, including a child, have been injured in Qatar after debris from intercepted missiles fell on a house, according to Qatar’s Interior Ministry.
Officials said the injuries were moderate, and specialised emergency teams responded immediately, transferring those hurt to hospital for treatment.
Authorities also reported limited material damage at the site.
The United Arab Emirates says its air defence systems are actively responding to incoming missile and drone threats launched from Iran, amid rising regional tensions.
The Ministry of Defence (MOD) confirmed that the sounds heard across parts of the country were caused by air defence systems intercepting the missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, not by impacts on the ground.
Authorities emphasised that all systems are operational and focused on protecting national airspace and ensuring the safety of residents. The public has been urged to follow official guidance and rely only on verified information as the situation unfolds.
Kuwait Municipality announced that all shops and commercial establishments across the country will be closed from 12 am to 6 am on Wednesday.
The decision follows a directive from the Ministry of Interior urging the public to remain at home during the same period as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety.
The Municipality called on business owners to comply with the decision and cooperate with the relevant authorities.
Day 39: UAE, Qatar on alert as Trump's deadline nears
Day 38: Iran and US receive draft proposal for war ceasefire
Day 37: Second F-15E crew member rescued in Iran
Day 36: Trump warns Iran: 48 hours or all hell will reign down
Day 35: Trump seeks $1.5t defence budget as war intensifies
Day 34: UN chief warns world on 'edge of a wider war'
Day 33: Trump says US to hit Iran 'extremely hard'
Day 32: Debris hits several homes in Dubai, 4 injured