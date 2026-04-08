Anwar Gargash: UAE prevailed in war it sought to avoid

'The country now moves forward with greater experience'
Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the UAE had prevailed in a war it had sincerely sought to avoid, thanks to a heroic national defence that protected the country’s sovereignty, dignity and achievements against brutal aggression.
In a post on X, Gargash said the country now moves forward with greater experience, deeper understanding and a stronger ability to influence and shape the future as it navigates a complex regional environment.
He added that the UAE’s strength, resilience and steadfastness have reinforced the country’s development model.
His remarks came following the US-Iran ceasefire signed early on Wednesday morning, after both sides agreed to a temporary two-week truce aimed at easing regional tensions.
Here is the full text of the statement issued by Gargash:
"The UAE has prevailed in a war we sincerely sought to avoid, and we achieved victory through a heroic national defence that protected our sovereignty and dignity and safeguarded our achievements in the face of brutal aggression."
"Today, we move forward to navigate a complex regional landscape with greater experience, deeper understanding and a stronger capacity to influence and shape the future."
"Our strength, resilience and steadfastness have reinforced the UAE’s development model."