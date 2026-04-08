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Anwar Gargash: UAE prevailed in war it sought to avoid

'The country now moves forward with greater experience'

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Dr. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President
Dr. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President
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Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the UAE had prevailed in a war it had sincerely sought to avoid, thanks to a heroic national defence that  protected the country’s sovereignty, dignity and achievements against brutal aggression.

In a post on X, Gargash said the country now moves forward with greater experience, deeper understanding and a stronger ability to influence and shape the future as it navigates a complex regional environment.

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He added that the UAE’s strength, resilience and steadfastness have reinforced the country’s development model.

His remarks came following the US-Iran ceasefire signed early on Wednesday morning, after both sides agreed to a temporary two-week truce aimed at easing regional tensions.

Here is the full text of the statement issued by Gargash:

"The UAE has prevailed in a war we sincerely sought to avoid, and we achieved victory through a heroic national defence that protected our sovereignty and dignity and safeguarded our achievements in the face of brutal aggression."

"Today, we move forward to navigate a complex regional landscape with greater experience, deeper understanding and a stronger capacity to influence and shape the future."

"Our strength, resilience and steadfastness have reinforced the UAE’s development model."

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