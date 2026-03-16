Gargash says UAE resilience remains strong despite attacks

Senior UAE official says country remains united and resilient
Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, has praised the country’s resilience, saying recent attacks would not undermine national unity or stability.
In a post on X, Gargash said he was not surprised by the UAE’s steadfastness, citing the strength of its leadership, the loyalty of its people and the support of residents.
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He said that Iranian aggression would not break the country, adding that life continues as normal after each incident, reflecting the UAE’s focus on progress and development.
Gargash added that the country would continue to move forward, defending its security and reinforcing the UAE’s model of stability and achievement.