One killed after missile falls on civilian car in Abu Dhabi

The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources
Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to an incident following reports of a missile falling on a civilian vehicle in the Al Bahyah district. The attack resulted in one fatality, identified as a Palestinian national.
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UAE authorities stressed the importance of information discipline during ongoing operations, calling on residents and citizens to obtain updates exclusively from verified official sources. The public has been explicitly warned against circulating unconfirmed accounts or rumours, which could hinder response efforts and cause unnecessary alarm
Early Monday, a drone incident near Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected a fuel tank. Dubai Civil Defence teams quickly contained the fire, and no injuries were reported.
All Emirates flights were temporarily suspended but resumed some services from 10 am UAE time on a limited schedule. Some flights were cancelled, and affected passengers are being assisted with reaccommodation.
Some flights were diverted to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). Passengers are urged to check with their airlines for updates.
Authorities confirmed the situation is under control and will provide further updates via official channels.