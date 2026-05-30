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Flights temporarily suspended at Munich Airport after reported drone sighting

Runways closed for an hour as police probe suspected drone near Munich Airport

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AFP
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Munich Airport closed twice within 24 hours in October following suspected drone sightings
Munich Airport closed twice within 24 hours in October following suspected drone sightings
AFP

Flights were reportedly paused at Munich Airport on Saturday after a possible drone sighting, with a large number of police officers attending the scene.

A police spokesperson told Agence France-Presse that two pilots had reported seeing a possible drone shortly after 9:00 am.

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"In coordination with German air traffic control, the security authorities then decided to close the runways," they said.

Flights resumed at around 10:05 am, an airport spokesperson told AFP, adding that emergency services found no threat to the public.

The airport closed twice within 24 hours in October following suspected drone sightings.

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