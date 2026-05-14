Passenger tries to smuggle bears into Dubai, caught at airport

The case was immediately escalated, and Dubai Customs coordinated with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. A duty veterinarian attended the scene to examine the animals, confirming that they were dead. The veterinarian also verified that the bears belonged to a rare and endangered species protected under international conservation regulations.

During the inspection, customs officers discovered a basket concealed inside the suitcase containing rare bears that had been transported illegally. In subsequent questioning, the passenger stated that she had received the suitcase in exchange for a fee for delivery purposes, and that she was waiting for contact from another individual upon arrival to hand it over, indicating a method in which ordinary travellers are exploited in smuggling operations without being informed of the contents.

Investigations revealed that the passenger stated she had accepted the suitcase in exchange for payment and was instructed to deliver it upon arrival. She claimed she expected to be contacted by another individual after landing.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.