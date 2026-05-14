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Passenger tries to smuggle bears into Dubai, caught at airport

The passenger had received the suitcase in exchange for a fee

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Passenger tries to smuggle bears into Dubai, caught at airport
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Dubai Customs has foiled an attempt to smuggle rare, endangered wildlife through Dubai International Airport.

The incident involved an Asian passenger arriving in the UAE, whose luggage was flagged during routine screening after inspection systems detected unusual contents. Officers then carried out a detailed manual search in line with standard procedures.

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Hidden animals

During the inspection, customs officers discovered a basket concealed inside the suitcase containing rare bears that had been transported illegally. In subsequent questioning, the passenger stated that she had received the suitcase in exchange for a fee for delivery purposes, and that she was waiting for contact from another individual upon arrival to hand it over, indicating a method in which ordinary travellers are exploited in smuggling operations without being informed of the contents.

The case was immediately escalated, and Dubai Customs coordinated with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. A duty veterinarian attended the scene to examine the animals, confirming that they were dead. The veterinarian also verified that the bears belonged to a rare and endangered species protected under international conservation regulations.

CITES protection and UAE enforcement

The animals fall under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) regulations, which govern international trade in endangered wildlife and plants to prevent exploitation and ensure species survival.

The UAE enforces these rules through a structured legal and regulatory system aimed at combating illegal wildlife trade and protecting biodiversity.

Passenger questioned

Investigations revealed that the passenger stated she had accepted the suitcase in exchange for payment and was instructed to deliver it upon arrival. She claimed she expected to be contacted by another individual after landing.

Authorities believe the case reflects a common trafficking method in which individuals are used as unwitting couriers to move prohibited goods across borders.

Vigilance and technology use

Khalid Ahmed, director of passenger operations at Dubai Customs, said the case demonstrates the readiness of inspection teams and their ability to identify suspicious shipments, even when they appear ordinary.

He noted that the combination of advanced scanning technology and experienced officers plays a key role in exposing concealed smuggling attempts.

Following established procedures, the matter was referred for legal action, including investigation by the Environmental Crimes Unit at Dubai Police, to complete the case in accordance with UAE law.

Strong stance against wildlife trafficking

Officials stressed that customs authorities play a critical role in protecting both national security and the environment by preventing illegal wildlife trafficking and the introduction of protected species through unauthorised channels.

They also warned against accepting or transporting unknown luggage or shipments, as such practices can be exploited for illegal activities, leaving individuals legally responsible.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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