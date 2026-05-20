The architecture of ambition: Why the UAE does not pause and will emerge stronger than before

Massive investments in aviation, transport and technology signal long-term ambition
In March, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan made an impassioned promise that the UAE “will emerge stronger than before”. Beyond sentiment, it is the underlying willpower that has come to define the UAE’s trajectory. While much of the global economy grapples with uncertainty and a tendency to retreat into defensive posturing, the UAE has chosen a different path by treating challenges not as barriers, but as high-velocity catalysts for innovation. Our response to global shifts is never to hesitate, but to accelerate, ensuring that the infrastructure of tomorrow is built today.
The economic record of the past year reflects that approach. The UAE’s total external trade reached Dh6 trillion ($1.63 trillion) in 2025, up from Dh5.23 trillion ($1.42 trillion) in 2024, representing growth of nearly 15 per cent. In the same year, the country entered the world’s top 10 merchandise exporters for the first time, ranking ninth globally, up sharply from 17th five years ago. These are not abstract figures, but the measurable output of a national strategy that has prioritised openness, infrastructure, and continuity of execution while others have hesitated.
In Dubai, this momentum is visible through transformative projects reshaping our future. A primary example is the Dh34 billion ($9 billion) Metro Gold Line. Spanning 42 kilometres, this project includes the emirate’s first fully integrated underground route, connecting 55 major developments. Scheduled to open on September 9, 2032, exactly 23 years after the original metro launch, it represents a massive investment in the city’s future connectivity and urban density.
Parallel to rail, Dubai is engineering a more liveable city by expanding its cycling infrastructure to 560 kilometres. This is a core pillar of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, aimed at transforming Dubai into a “20-minute city” where sustainable transport enhances resident well-being.
In sustainability, ambition has also scaled further. DEWA recently increased its 2030 capacity target for the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to 8,000 megawatts. As the world’s largest single-site solar park, the project represents a cornerstone of the UAE’s Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, while ensuring Dubai upholds its capacity for sustainable business.
Perhaps the most profound statement of intent is the Dh128 billion expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport. Designed to become the world’s largest airport with a capacity of up to 260 million passengers annually, Al Maktoum is a Dh128 billion investment in the future of global connectivity. By shifting the centre of gravity for international aviation to Dubai South, the expansion will ensure that Dubai remains the primary gateway for the movement of people and goods, while positioning itself within just under 30 minutes from Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), where the same spirit of innovation is evident through its ongoing evolution. As DMCC navigates its own record-breaking growth, having surpassed 26,000 member companies in 2025, and with a target to reach 50,000 on the horizon, it is now moving forward with the next phase of Uptown Dubai, a project anchored by Burj 2020. This growth is further bolstered by the expansion of its digital and financial ecosystems, including the forthcoming FinX community, which is strategically targeting 5,000 companies to cement Dubai’s position as a global leader in financial technology.
Beyond its status as a supertall landmark, Burj 2020 is a designed response to the soaring demand for Grade A office space. Providing between 70 and 85 floors of world-class commercial real estate, the tower will reach a height of at least 600 metres, with the potential to exceed 700 metres pending the final feasibility analysis of its complex engineering requirements. While the project was earmarked prior to the current regional conflict, the UAE’s resilience has only doubled our resolve to complete the next phase as quickly as possible. Built for the next generation of businesses operating at the intersection of commodities, finance, and technology, Burj 2020 offers the sovereign, transparent, and efficient environment required for firms to scale.
As His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, noted, “We are a nation that does not pause in the face of challenges.” By maintaining momentum, Dubai will ensure that it remains a beacon of stability and a destination for those with ambition. We do not pause, because the future belongs to those who keep moving.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem is Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC