The architecture of ambition: Why the UAE does not pause and will emerge stronger than before

Perhaps the most profound statement of intent is the Dh128 billion expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport. Designed to become the world’s largest airport with a capacity of up to 260 million passengers annually, Al Maktoum is a Dh128 billion investment in the future of global connectivity. By shifting the centre of gravity for international aviation to Dubai South, the expansion will ensure that Dubai remains the primary gateway for the movement of people and goods, while positioning itself within just under 30 minutes from Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), where the same spirit of innovation is evident through its ongoing evolution. As DMCC navigates its own record-breaking growth, having surpassed 26,000 member companies in 2025, and with a target to reach 50,000 on the horizon, it is now moving forward with the next phase of Uptown Dubai, a project anchored by Burj 2020. This growth is further bolstered by the expansion of its digital and financial ecosystems, including the forthcoming FinX community, which is strategically targeting 5,000 companies to cement Dubai’s position as a global leader in financial technology.