Milestones highlight strong delivery across key development sectors
Abu Dhabi: In 2025, the UAE recorded a series of landmark achievements across the energy, infrastructure, maritime transport, housing and digital transformation sectors, highlighting its ability to balance long-term planning with on-the-ground delivery in support of its vision to build a leading development ecosystem.
These achievements reflect a government approach centred on innovation, operational efficiency and improved quality of life, underlining the UAE’s capacity to turn national strategies into measurable outcomes that enhance its global competitiveness.
The UAE maintained strong momentum in the housing sector, with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure issuing 3,567 housing support decisions in 2025, valued at Dh2.546 billion. These efforts helped push citizen homeownership to 91 per cent — one of the highest rates globally.
In a parallel milestone, the UAE secured, for the first time, the presidency of the General Assembly of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and retained its membership of the programme’s Executive Council.
In the energy sector, 2025 marked the launch of the Global Alliance for Energy Efficiency, bringing together more than 40 countries and international organisations. The rollout of the National Programme for Demand Management of Energy and Water 2050 further reinforced the UAE’s commitment to cutting energy demand by 42 to 45 per cent through initiatives across industry, agriculture, infrastructure and transport.
The UAE is targeting a 73 per cent improvement in the efficiency of federal roads over the next five years. Plans include the development and upgrading of Emirates Road at a cost of Dh750 million, increasing the capacity of Al Ittihad Road by 60 per cent, and boosting capacity on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road by 45 per cent.
Authorities are also studying the construction of a fourth federal road stretching 120 kilometres, with the capacity to handle up to 360,000 trips per day.
During the past year, five major transformational projects were delivered, focusing on healthier building design, the creation of green oases, green industrial transformation, sustainable farm irrigation, and the recycling of electric vehicle batteries.
The UAE strengthened its global maritime standing by hosting a parallel event to World Maritime Day and launching the National Maritime Navigation Centre. It was also re-elected for a fifth consecutive term to Category “B” membership of the International Maritime Organization.
In 2025, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure won 41 local, regional and international awards and secured 19 ISO certifications, reflecting the strength of its systems and operations. The ministry also held 30 customer councils across the emirates, signed 26 agreements and memoranda of understanding, and launched the country’s first fully integrated digital government services centre in Fujairah.
Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said 2025 saw clear progress in implementing strategic projects aligned with the leadership’s vision for a more efficient and sustainable system that supports economic growth and improves quality of life.
He said the ministry focused on strengthening federal infrastructure, improving the efficiency of the energy ecosystem, and developing advanced housing solutions aligned with citizens’ needs and future aspirations.
Al Mazrouei added that the ministry is moving into 2026 with a strong commitment to supporting the “We the UAE 2031” vision and the UAE Centennial 2071, through continued investment in advanced infrastructure, a sustainable energy sector and flexible housing solutions.
As part of efforts to ease traffic congestion, the UAE has prepared a national agenda featuring projects worth more than AED 170 billion through 2030, aimed at improving mobility between the emirates.
The programme also reinforces plans to raise the efficiency of federal roads by 73 per cent, alongside studies for a new federal road to support long-term transport demand.
