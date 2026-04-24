Sheikh Hamdan puts 2026's best camera phones head to head and the winner wasn't even close

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and one of the most followed royals on social media, set the internet buzzing today, April 24, with a simple yet irresistible question posted to his Instagram. Known affectionately to his millions of followers as faz3, Hamdan shared a sleek flat-lay of four of the most talked-about camera phones side by side and asked: "Which one would you choose?"