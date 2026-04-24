Sheikh Hamdan puts 2026's best camera phones head to head and the winner wasn't even close

From Leica to iPhone: Sheikh Hamdan's Instagram poll reveals the users favourite
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and one of the most followed royals on social media, set the internet buzzing today, April 24, with a simple yet irresistible question posted to his Instagram. Known affectionately to his millions of followers as faz3, Hamdan shared a sleek flat-lay of four of the most talked-about camera phones side by side and asked: "Which one would you choose?"
The four contenders were no ordinary lineup. The Leica Leitzphone, co-developed with Leica and powered by Xiaomi's latest hardware, brings serious photography pedigree to the table, featuring a 1-inch main sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, and a full Leica-designed interface complete with 13 classic Leica colour profiles. It is, in many ways, a Leica camera that also happens to make phone calls.
Then came the iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple's reigning flagship that launched in September 2025 with an all-new aluminium unibody design, an A19 Pro chip, three 48MP rear cameras, and the longest optical zoom ever on an iPhone at 8x. The Vivo X300 Ultra enters 2026 as a formidable challenger, boasting a dual 200MP camera system backed by ZEISS T* optics, gimbal stabilisation, and a massive Sony LYT-901 sensor. And the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, which had its global premiere just days ago on April 21st, counters with its own dual 200MP Hasselblad-tuned setup and a commanding 7,050mAh battery, making it the first Oppo Ultra ever to launch outside China.
Four extraordinary devices. Four very different visions of what a great smartphone can be.
Yet when the poll results rolled in, it was anything but a close race. The iPhone 17 Pro Max walked away with a commanding 80% of the vote, leaving the Leica Leitzphone at 9%, the Vivo X300 Ultra at 8%, and the Oppo Find X9 Ultra at just 3%.
Even when placed alongside some of the most impressive camera hardware on the planet, Apple's loyal following showed up in overwhelming force. Whether Sheikh Hamdan was simply curious, quietly shopping, or just having a little fun with his followers, one thing remains certain when he asks, the world answers.