While AirTags are the go-to Bluetooth trackers for Apple users, we think Tile Mate is the best pick for everyone else. This versatile tracker helps you keep track of your things – something that’s useful when you’re travelling. Reviewers share how they’ve added a Tile to their luggage, their keys, and even their kids when they’re out in crowded places. It has a Bluetooth rage of 76m, and if you’re outside the range, you can use the Tile app to view its most recent location on a map. You can use the Tile to remotely trigger a lost phone to ring – something that’s not possible with an AirTag. Reviewers note, however, that the sound is often not loud enough to get your attention. The device is IP67 rated for water resistance, and has a battery life of up to three years.