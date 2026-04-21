The right travel gadgets can make your trips a lot easier and smoother
Travelling in 2026 just means, packing smart. Skip the last minute gate changes, low battery anxiety, and the eternal hunt for a working plug point, even the smoothest trip can get mildly troublesome fast. That’s where today’s wave of travel tech steps in.
From clever little devices that keep your luggage traceable across continents to noise-cancelling gear that turns a packed flight into your own bubble, these gadgets are designed to take the friction out of moving around. They’re compact and practical, the changes that you don’t fully appreciate until you’re halfway through a layover wondering how you ever travelled without them.
Here are 8 of the best travel gadgets for 2026.
Tangled cables are a traveler’s nightmare, but the Rolling Square inCharge keychain cable does offer a solution for your entire tech arsenal. This replaces a bag full of cords by offering versatile connectivity, including USB-C, micro-USB, and Lightning, while supporting ultra-fast charging up to 100W for everything from earbuds to laptops. Its durable, lightweight design features a clever magnetic snap that hitches right onto your keyring for maximum portability. Just keep in mind that its compact build has one minor trade-off: the connector housing is thick enough that you might need to pop off your smartphone case to ensure a solid connection.
A reliable travel adapter is an essential for any international trip, and Lencent’s 120W universal adapter is built to handle exactly that kind of demand. It comes with four interchangeable plug types (US, UK, EU and AUS) and supports a wide voltage range of 100V to 250V, making it suitable for use across 195 countries.
Designed for modern, multi-device travel, it features one AC outlet, one USB-A port, and three USB-C ports, allowing you to charge several devices at the same time, from smartphones and tablets to laptops. It also uses GaN III technology, which improves charging efficiency while maintaining safety through a built-in protection system.
What really stands out is its fast-charging capability. With USB-C ports delivering up to 100W, it can reportedly charge an iPhone 15 to around 89% in just 30 minutes. It’s also powerful enough to support two laptops simultaneously, making it a practical option for families or travellers carrying multiple devices.
That said, there is a minor drawback. Due to its slightly bulky design, some users note that it can feel unstable in certain wall sockets and may need a bit of support to stay firmly in place while in use.
The Avantree Relay Bluetooth Adapter is designed to solve a very specific travel annoyance: outdated airplane headphone systems. Instead of using wired airline headphones, this compact device lets you connect your own wireless earbuds or headphones—like AirPods or Bose models—to in-flight entertainment screens.
It plugs into the standard 3.5mm audio jack found on most airplane seats and instantly adds Bluetooth connectivity. Once paired, it transmits audio wirelessly to your headphones, removing the need for cables while watching movies or listening to shows during flights.
Inside, it uses a Qualcomm chipset with support for aptX Adaptive and HD audio, which helps maintain stable sound quality and reduces noticeable audio delay. In practical terms, this means better sync between what you see on screen and what you hear.
The device also supports dual headphone pairing, allowing two people to listen at the same time, useful for couples or families sharing a screen. Battery life is rated at up to 25 hours, which is more than enough for long-haul flights and travel days without frequent recharging.
As with most Bluetooth transmitters, it does have limitations. It only works with devices that have a 3.5mm audio output, and pairing performance can vary slightly depending on the headphones used. Still, once connected, it generally runs without much intervention.
If you’re a bookworm, there’s no real reason to sacrifice precious luggage space for heavy paperbacks. A compact e-reader does the job far more efficiently, and few do it better than the Kindle Paperwhite.
The latest version features a 6.8-inch display with slimmer borders than its predecessor and page turns that are around 20% faster, making the reading experience feel smoother and more responsive. You can also adjust the warm light to suit your environment, whether you’re reading under harsh airport lighting or unwinding at a beach café.
Its 300 ppi glare-free screen is designed to mimic real paper, staying easy on the eyes even in bright sunlight. Add to that an IPX8 waterproof rating, and it’s clear this device is built for everything from poolside lounging to unpredictable travel conditions. With 16GB of storage, it can hold thousands of books, while its battery life stretches up to 10 weeks, ideal for long trips where charging isn’t always a priority.
That said, there is one limitation worth noting. The Kindle Paperwhite remains a monochrome device, so it isn’t the best option for reading comics, graphic novels, or anything that relies heavily on colour.
The CUKTECH CP25 Power Bank (20,000mAh, 55W) is a practical travel companion, for those who need fast charging on the go. It features a built-in USB-C cable for added convenience, along with USB-C and USB-A ports that allow you to charge multiple devices at once, including smartphones, tablets, earbuds, and gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch. With up to 55W fast charging support, it can quickly top up compatible devices from brands such as Xiaomi, Samsung, iPhone, and others, making it especially useful during flights, layovers, or long days out. Despite its high capacity, it remains relatively travel-friendly in size and supports fast recharging of the power bank itself, so it’s ready to go again without long waits. However, like most 20,000mAh units, it does carry some weight and is best suited for bag carry rather than pocket use, and the built-in cable may limit flexibility for users who prefer longer or alternative charging cords.
While AirTags are the go-to Bluetooth trackers for Apple users, we think Tile Mate is the best pick for everyone else. This versatile tracker helps you keep track of your things – something that’s useful when you’re travelling. Reviewers share how they’ve added a Tile to their luggage, their keys, and even their kids when they’re out in crowded places. It has a Bluetooth rage of 76m, and if you’re outside the range, you can use the Tile app to view its most recent location on a map. You can use the Tile to remotely trigger a lost phone to ring – something that’s not possible with an AirTag. Reviewers note, however, that the sound is often not loud enough to get your attention. The device is IP67 rated for water resistance, and has a battery life of up to three years.
While a smartphone is fine for casual holiday snaps, the GoPro Hero 12 is for travelers looking to capture high-octane vacation adventures. This rugged action camera features a 27MP sensor capable of stunning 5.3K video at 60fps and cinematic 4K slow-motion at 120fps, now enhanced with HDR to masterfully balance tricky highlights and shadows. Audio gets a significant boost with support for Bluetooth microphones, including your wireless earbuds—while the celebrated HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization ensures your footage remains buttery smooth regardless of the terrain. Its design is more versatile than ever, featuring a standard 1/4-inch thread mount that makes it compatible with a vast array of accessories and mini-tripods, allowing you to customize your setup to match your specific shooting style.
For chronic overpackers or travelers tired of airline weight fees, the Etekcity Luggage Scale is a proven essential. This compact gadget uses a high-accuracy sensor to weigh bags up to 50kg with 50g precision, all while remaining small enough to tuck into a side pocket. It is packed with user-friendly features like a tare function, auto-off energy saving, and helpful low-battery or overload indicators. While it's a lightweight lifesaver, achieving that perfect reading requires a steady touch; some users note that for the most consistent results, you should use both hands and ensure the luggage is perfectly centered to avoid slight variations between weigh-ins.
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